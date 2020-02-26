Friday Tips

General view in fading light of Lingfield racetrack

Fizzy Feet is taken to get back to winning ways at Lingfield as Nick Robson previews the Friday action.

It is quite easy to forgive her run last time out - and prior to that she looked a sprinter on the up.

She has been busy since October - this will be her ninth run - but Chelmsford earlier this month was the first time she has not been in the mix, and even then she was beaten only just over five lengths despite being last of eight.

Ideally she likes to make all, and she had been headed - but she was badly hampered two furlongs out, costing her any chance and she also lost a shoe.

This small field will be easier to dominate, and she deserves another chance to prove she is up to winning off a mark of 89.

Copper Point is an interesting newcomer for John Gosden in the Betway Maiden Stakes.

The Fastnet Rock colt was unraced at two but cost 375,000 guineas, partly because he is a half-brother to Eminent.

He is starting life over 10 furlongs, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

Healing Power looks to have a penalty kick in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes.

Ivan Furtado's youngster won on his debut at 25-1, which must have come as a shock to Roger Varian who let him go before even running him.

A beaten favourite last time out, Healing Power faces just three rivals, none of whom have shown any worthwhile form - and this looks a good bit of placing.

Dark Phoenix has been in good form of late and can notch another win in the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2-Free" On Football Handicap.

Trained by Paul Cole, he did not have his first run until October, but has subsequently been kept busy.

Since he got off the mark at the fifth time of asking, he has improved with each run, bar one blip at Wolverhampton, and he proved his versatility by even coming second at Southwell most recently.

Back on Polytrack, he should be more at home.

Top Power is far from one of Andrew Balding's leading lights, but he has been found his best opportunity yet to open his account in the Betway Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

While he has not won in seven outings to date, he has shown enough ability to suggest winning a race such as this should be a formality.

He has a BHA rating of 79, and the drop in trip looks beneficial.

Perhaps crucially, this is his first run since he has been gelded.

Lexington Force was a very impressive winner on debut and is taken to follow up in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Novice Stakes.

Richard Hannon's charge is taking on older horses here, but was so impressive first time up that it is not expected to be a problem.

He was a 25-1 winner at Kempton, which suggests he had not been showing too much at home, but unfortunately he will not be anything like that price this time round.

Over jumps at Newbury, Iconic Muddle and Billingsley are both of significant interest.

Gary Moore's Iconic Muddle has yet to win in six career starts, but has decent prospects on his return to this galloping course in the opening Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

The grey is a gradual improver, who has run well to be placed in all four hurdles attempts.

Trip and track are in his favour, and he can strike off his current rating in just his second handicap - especially with the help of his jockey's 8lb claim under these race conditions.

In the Oakley Coachbuilders Handicap Chase, Billingsley is one of two chasing a hat-trick.

He looks best treated, despite a 12lb rise so far this season, on the basis of convincing wins from useful rivals at Hereford and Haydock.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 2.00 Garrane, 2.35 Goobinator, 3.05 Manwell, 3.40 Miah Grace, 4.10 Molly Ollys Wishes, 4.45 First Flow, 5.15 Royal Crown.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Tonkinese, 5.30 Bellick, 6.00 Jerandme, 6.30 Healy's Double, 7.00 Crossfirehurricane, 7.30 Royal Highness, 8.00 San Andreas, 8.30 Seven Worlds.

LINGFIELD: 2.20 Siege Of Boston, 2.55 Dark Phoenix, 3.30 Healing Power, 4.00 FIZZY FEET (NAP), 4.35 Miss Elsa, 5.05 Copper Point.

NEWBURY: 2.10 Iconic Muddle, 2.45 Monte Cristo, 3.15 Financial Outcome, 3.50 Farne, 4.20 Roccowithlove, 4.55 Billingsley, 5.25 Colours Of My Life.

NEWCASTLE: 5.10 Top Power, 5.45 Lexington Force, 6.15 Klopp, 6.45 Mountain Brave, 7.15 Klipperty Klopp, 7.45 The Bull.

DOUBLE: Fizzy Feet and Lexington Force.