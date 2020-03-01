Monday Tips

Trainer David Simcock - can strike on Monday

Keith Hamer makes Deal A Dollar his best Monday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Deal A Dollar can reel in the cash in the Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The impeccably-bred four-year-old has yet to live up his excellent pedigree being by Frankel out of Group Two winner Cape Dollar, but he still has time on his side.

Having spent his first two seasons with Sir Michael Stoute, for whom he won two races, owner Saeed Suhail moved him to David Simcock's stable.

While it was only from one Newmarket yard to another, it is a different environment and different regime.

Since his switch, Deal A Dollar has raced three times, between a mile and a half and two miles, as the Simcock team get to know the horse.

There were definite signs of a form revival over the shorter trip at Kempton last time out, when he was third to the reopposing Sky Defender but the selection is 5lb better off.

He sticks to that distance and it can be rewarded with a victory.

Dear Power can get her three-year-old campaign off to the best possible start in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Roger Varian's daughter of Acclamation wasted no time in getting off the mark on her debut at Chelmsford in early August, and she can be excused her flop in a Group Three at Salisbury the following month.

She was never really going and it may just be that it was too much too soon for her.

Dropping her down significantly in class for her reappearance seems the logical thing to get her confidence back.

Johnny Reb got off the mark last time out and can go in again via the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

James Ferguson's charge showed plenty of dash to make all, and there is every reason to think with that first win under his belt she can prove just as effective dropped back to six furlongs.

Cafe Sydney enters calculations for division one of the Betway Casino Handicap.

Tony Carroll's filly was not disgraced on her return from an absence of 125 days at Wolverhampton and is entitled to be better for that, on what will be just her third try on the all-weather.

The second division should see Traveller again go well at a track he has shown a real affinity for, while Unforgiving Minute is of obvious interest in the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Claiming Stakes.

Secrete Stream got back on track with a narrow success at Wetherby last time and can repeat the trick on her return to the West Yorkshire venue in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle.

Ruth Jefferson has had a far from smooth run with the 11-year-old, who has been prone to training troubles throughout his career.

However, he regained winning ways on his second start following a 239-day absence. All appears to have gone well in the interim to suggest he can oblige again.

Casual Cavalier showed he is no back-number at the age of 12 when going in at Catterick four weeks ago and is taken to double-up in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Chase.

It was the gelding's first win in five starts for trainer Tristan Davidson after leaving Henry Oliver's yard. A rise of 4lb for that performance should not make much difference, as he had being coming down the weights for some time.

SELECTIONS:

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.15 Magic Sea, 1.45 Arcadian Sunrise, 2.20 Mal De Mer, 2.55 Dortmund Park, 3.25 In Your Shadow, 4.00 Bridge Native, 4.30 Felino De Bersy.

WETHERBY: 2.00 Accordingtogino, 2.35 Relkadam, 3.10 Diodorus, 3.40 Casual Cavalier, 4.15 Secrete Stream, 4.45 Spirit Of Hale.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.45 Cafe Sydney, 5.15 Traveller, 5.45 Johnny Reb, 6.15 DEAL A DOLLAR (NAP), 6.45 Unforgiving Minute, 7.15 Dear Power, 7.45 Yukon Mission.

DOUBLE: Deal A Dollar and Dear Power.