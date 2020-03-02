Tuesday Tips

Parallel World is David Clough's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Parallel World has already shown he is in his element at Southwell - and he can prove the point again on his return from a break in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

Karl Burke's four-year-old demonstrated on his last visit that an absence from the track is no problem for him - winning his second race on the Fibresand at the end of December, more than eight months after his previous success.

It is little more than a mere two months since then this time as he bids to take his career record to three wins from just four starts.

Parallel World makes his handicap debut on a mark of 80, and has obvious prospects against four more exposed opponents - with Harrison Shaw's 3lb claim easing his burden.

He is up a furlong after two course wins over seven, having sprung a minor surprise on the first occasion when prevailing by a short head last April and then appearing to have plenty up his sleeve as he defied the penalty to dispose of seven novice rivals.

Cape Greco was an honourable runner-up to Straitouttacompton here last month, and he can uphold the course form when he returns for the Bombardier "March To Your Own Drum" Handicap.

Cape Greco was back from a break on his stable debut and first visit to Southwell when showing an immediate aptitude for the surface.

He is down a furlong, having led at the distance last time.

The Betway Handicap opens the evening card over the minimum trip, and Nautical Haven could bag the twilight purse.

The six-year-old has not won since his juvenile days with Kevin Ryan four summers ago, but he was a decent second at Lingfield last time, and used to be competitive off a 20lb higher rating not that long ago.

He seems likely to find his winning level again soon, and his first excursion to Southwell could just pay off.

Karalini is another with eye-catching back form, and the benefit of a recent run too.

She puts that encouraging combination to the test at what are likely to be rewarding odds in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

Karalini was returning from an absence of more than 500 days when she was a four-length third of four in a poor and uncompetitive race here last month.

It remains to be seen whether that performance is indicative of her current ability, or she retains the speed which allowed her to hunt up some useful opponents as a juvenile for Mick Channon.

If the latter is the case, she can certainly figure in this class.

Jumps cards at Exeter and Newcastle both host novices with potential.

In Devon, Young Buck has striking credentials on paper in the Watch Race Replays At racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old, a winning Irish point-to-pointer on his only start to date 12 months ago, represents Paul Nicholls in the colours of the Stewart Family.

For good measure, there is a nod in his name to his connections' all-time great staying hurdler Big Buck's - and after being bought for £150,000, there has to be every chance he is up to winning a race of this nature.

Up at Newcastle, there are contrasting reasons to anticipate a good showing from Mayo Star in the Border Minstrel Novices' Hurdle.

The eight-year-old has mustered just seven career outings so far, but has won or been placed in the last five.

They include victory at Ayr in January, on stable debut for Nicky Richards after more than two years off the track.

Mayo Star has been allowed a sensible six-week break in which to recover, and so should be ready to produce his best again.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 2.00 Young Buck, 2.30 Fortescue, 3.00 Kilcrea Bridge, 3.30 Fanfaron Dino, 4.00 Tudors Treasure, 4.30 Morning Spirit.

NAVAN: 1.40 New Ross, 2.10 Flying Risk, 2.40 Even Flight, 3.10 Golden Spread, 3.40 Cut The Mustard, 4.10 Grey Atlantic Way, 4.40 Ice Cold Soul.

NEWCASTLE: 2.20 Mayo Star, 2.50 Seapoint, 3.20 Skyhill, 3.50 Orkan, 4.20 Molly Carew, 4.50 Wetlands.

SOUTHWELL: 5.00 Nautical Haven, 5.30 Tigray, 6.00 Going Native, 6.30 PARALLEL WORLD (NAP), 7.00 Cape Greco, 7.30 Karalini.

DOUBLE: Cape Greco and Parallel World.