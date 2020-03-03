Wednesday Tips

Renardeau is David Clough's best bet for Wednesday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Renardeau can re-discover the winning trail in the Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

Ali Stronge's four-year-old was back from a mid-winter break when running with significant encouragement to finish a three-quarter-length second over course and distance last month.

He was twice a winner at this trip and track in December, so should be in his element again.

Renardeau ought to be able to take care of the re-opposing Giving Glances, having already proved superior on similar terms - and the return of Tom Marquand in the saddle is, of course, no detriment.

The Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap is highly competitive - but Desert Safari may prove the value option.

Mark Johnston's imposing three-year-old acquitted himself well until running out of petrol late on when third to the very well-regarded Lord Of The Lodge in a fast-track qualifier at Newcastle last month.

There was no disgrace in that, especially on his first run for almost four months, and Desert Safari could well take some catching at this sharper track.

Pitcher's Point may be able to provide Robert Havlin with his 1,000th career victory, in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes.

The Godolphin colt has been knocking on the door in three runs so far, and it looks as if John Gosden has identified a decent shot at a landmark success for horse and jockey.

The valuable 'Road To The Kentucky Derby' Conditions Stakes is the highlight of Kempton's evening card, and Berlin Tango arrives with a persuasive profile for his all-weather debut on the basis of his high-class juvenile form on the turf last summer.

In the opening 32Red Handicap, Home Before Dusk can live up to his name by finishing in front of the Gosden-trained and Frankie Dettori-ridden top weight Star Of Bengal.

Catterick and Fontwell supply the jumps action in Britain, and each has runners of interest.

Go Long looks the class act in North Yorkshire.

Evan Williams' useful two-miler has dropped to a rating of 120 - which is 9lb below his highest chase mark and a stone shy of his peak hurdling capability.

It is possible the handicapper has been lenient, because Go Long got stuck in the Haydock mud against the fast-improving Billingsley last time and has run with credit in some decent races this season.

There is no doubt the minimum trip of the Millbry Hill Handicap Chase suits him best, and any drying ground will be to his advantage too.

Sam England's Mamoo is in the form of his life - and after two course-and-distance victories already this year, he has fine prospects of adding a third under his 7lb penalty in the Cheltenham Festival On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

At Fontwell, Olly Murphy may be about to provide Richard Johnson with another winner towards his title challenge in the shape of Eros, in the opening Your Ultimate Cheltenham Guide At attheraces.com/cheltenham Maiden Hurdle.

The lightly-raced six-year-old is a gradual improver who should be up to winning soon in this class, on the evidence of his eight-length fourth at Huntingdon last month.

SELECTIONS

CATTERICK: 2.20 Tim Rocco, 2.50 Coole Hall, 3.20 Zoutoise, 3.50 Go Long, 4.20 Mamoo, 4.50 Waterloo Warrior, 5.25 Frascato Bello.

CLONMEL: 2.00 Glen Luce, 2.35 Peres Et Fils, 3.05 Andalusa, 3.35 Lorvon Pearl, 4.05 Shopping Around, 4.35 Bitsandpieces, 5.05 Misty Adage.

FONTWELL: 2.10 Eros, 2.40 Brother Bennett, 3.10 Espion De Saflo, 3.40 Aiguille Rouge, 4.10 Momella, 4.40 Black Gerry.

KEMPTON: 5.15 Home Before Dusk, 5.45 Crimson King, 6.15 Luck Of Clover, 6.45 Cemhaan, 7.15 Berlin Tango, 7.45 Chookie Dunedin, 8.15 Griggy.

LINGFIELD: 2.30 Evaporust, 3.00 RENARDEAU (NAP), 3.30 Pitcher's Point, 4.00 Al Daiha, 4.30 Desert Safari, 5.00 Mr Fox.

DOUBLE: Renardeau and Desert Safari.