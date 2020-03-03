Thursday Tips

Glenamoy Lad can confirm the big hint of a return to form he showed on his latest start by taking the Betway Casino Handicap at Newcastle.

He put in good late work to finish second to Athollblair Boy over this six furlongs following a 67-day break.

The six-year-old gelding had been off for 76 days before that - but it looks like trainer Michael Wigham is having a clear run with him for the first time in a while.

Glenamoy Lad's last two victories were over this course and distance, and it seems he is primed to end a losing spell going back to October 2018.

Don't Be Surprised has been knocking at the door on his last two outings and can deservedly get his head in front in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

Seb Spencer's five-year-old failed by just a head to peg back Klipperty Klopp over this course and distance. A similar display can finally see him get off the mark at the 13th attempt.

Patrick landed his first success for three years last month, and can back that up in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

Paul Midgley's sprinter just kept Olivia R at bay by a nose over six furlongs on this track. He led over a furlong out, so dropping down to the minimum trip should not be a problem.

Rulers Kingdom was unable to complete a hat-trick at Chelmsford on his latest start but can regain winning ways in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap at Southwell.

Despite disappointing favourite backers when only fourth to Kodiellen, Mark Johnston's three-year-old was beaten just a length and a quarter after holding every chance. He did a bit too much too soon, and paid for it in the closing stages.

Shoot To Win can open his account at the second attempt in the Bombardier Golden Beer Median Auction Maiden Stakes after a fine first effort on his debut.

Tim Easterby's gelding outran his odds of 66-1 when second to Ventura Bounty. He may have been beaten five lengths by the winner but did finish two lengths clear of the evens favourite Productive.

Mukha Magic has fine prospects of defying his penalty in the closing Betway Handicap.

Gay Kelleway's gelding won decisively here at the end of last month.

Although his in-form jockey's claim has also reduced in the past week, he appears to have improved for his recent return to the all-weather and should continue to progress in this grade.

Darsi In The Park is the pick in the Read Davy Russell's Exclusive Blog starsportsbet.co.uk Handicap Hurdle at Wincanton.

Jonjo O'Neill's charge secured his first win over hurdles at Uttoxeter last month, triumphing by seven lengths over two miles with the minimum of fuss.

He looked sure to improve again for the win, with a step up in distance here also seeming a positive factor.

First Account is on a roll and can bring up his hat-trick in Carlisle's Plough Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old has won each of his two starts for Keith Dalgleish since switching from the care of Donald McCain.

He struck gold over fences initially last month, before moving over to hurdles to follow up just eight days later.

First Account must shoulder a 6lb penalty here, but he looks a horse on the upgrade.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 2.15 Gold Fields, 2.50 Manetti, 3.25 First Account, 4.00 Kitty Fisher, 4.35 Elusive Red, 5.10 Ripstick, 5.45 Lanty Slea.

NEWCASTLE: 4.55 Agreed, 5.30 Comeatchoo, 6.00 War Whisper, 6.30 GLENAMOY LAD (NAP), 7.00 Reverberation, 7.30 Don't Be Surprised, 8.00 Inductive, 8.30 Patrick.

SOUTHWELL: 2.00 Rulers Kingdom, 2.35 Shoot To Win, 3.10 Rebecke, 3.45 Charlie Arthur, 4.20 Samovar, 4.50 Mukha Magic.

THURLES: 2.05 Emily Moon, 2.40 Western Sea, 3.15 Kismet Hardy, 3.50 Lucia's Bob, 4.25 Eklat De Rire, 5.00 Frere Fontaine, 5.35 En Beton.

WINCANTON: 1.50 Hollymount Holly, 2.25 Call Simon, 3.00 Streets Of Fire, 3.35 Putdecashonthedash, 4.10 Darsi In The Park, 4.45 Aubusson, 5.20 Captain Biggles.

DOUBLE: Glenamoy Lad and Rulers Kingdom.