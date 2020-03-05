Friday's Tips

David Clough previews Friday's meetings in the UK and Ireland with his best bet running at Wolverhampton.

Silent Witness can raise a cheer with victory in the Bombardier Golden Beer Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Ed Walker's filly made an encouraging debut when third in a Lingfield novice almost a month ago, and the extra two furlongs here ought to play to her strengths.

She is bred for this extended mile, and at her first attempt certainly ran as if it would suit.

There are mixed messages about the Lingfield form in the contrasting subsequent efforts of the pair who finished in front of Silent Witness.

But nothing jumps off the page as her obvious superior here - and if she builds on her initial experience, with the extra yardage in her favour, she should be tough to beat.

Elsewhere on the evening card, Sonnet Rose is of interest in the opening Ladbrokes "Play 1-2-Free" On Football Fillies' Handicap.

She is duly penalised for her surprise success at Kempton last week - but she did win with authority there.

Four attempts over this course and distance have yet to pay a winning dividend, but Sonnet Rose has run with notable credit in three of them and could be about to find just reward.

In the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap, Zebulon has prospects of an overdue victory.

Ruth Carr's consistent grey rarely runs badly, and was beaten only a neck into third off this mark at Newcastle last time.

He has been competitive off a much higher rating in the past, and this may be the right opportunity to prove he is still capable of sealing the deal.

Chelmsford hosts an extra afternoon card, and Festive Love can build on an initial second with victory in the Good Friday Spring Country Fair Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

A daughter of Frankel out of Group One winner Eva's Request, Festive Love would certainly enhance her paddock value if she can get her head in front.

She came close on her racecourse bow, seemingly finding a mile a touch too sharp when beaten half a length at Kempton last month.

Michael Bell switches her up to 10 furlongs, a move which looks sure to suit.

Havana Rocket is worth noting as he returns from an absence of nearly a year in the tote Handicap.

He has not been seen since contesting a conditions event at Newmarket last April, when he just found himself a bit outclassed in finishing fifth of seven runners.

Things have obviously not gone to plan since, but back in handicap company and off a reduced mark of 81, Havana Rocket can make his mark on his comeback.

At Ffos Las, Aqua Dude's fitness cannot be assured on just his second run back after a lay-off of more than two years in the closing Smerdon Tree Services/Bedlinog Cubs Welsh Foxhunter Open Hunters' Chase.

The 10-year-old was one of 10 who pulled up when top hunter Wishing And Hoping finished alone on the point-to-point course here in December.

If he has progressed at all since then, though, he has the back form at around this trip to outclass his rivals.

Selections

CHELMSFORD: 2.00 Officer Drivel, 2.35 Festive Love, 3.10 Maid Millie, 3.40 Royal Dynasty, 4.15 Vexed, 4.45 Havana Rocket.

DUNDALK: 5.15 American Lady, 5.45 Tommy The Hat, 6.15 Cautious Approach, 6.45 Anfaass, 7.15 Kerandi, 7.45 Endless Summer, 8.15 Kellmar, 8.45 Pillar.

FFOS LAS: 2.15 Martha Brae, 2.50 Miss Zip, 3.25 Vanderbilt, 3.55 Cavok, 4.30 Astra Via, 5.00 Aqua Dude.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Sonnet Rose, 6.00 Zebulon, 6.30 Red Bravo, 7.00 SILENT WITNESS (NAP), 7.30 Al Ozzdi, 8.00 Zabeel Star, 8.30 Arzaak.

DOUBLE: Silent Witness and Sonnet Rose.