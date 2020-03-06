Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Echo Watt her best Sunday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Echo Watt has plenty of momentum behind him as he lines up for the Sloane Helicopters Handicap Chase at Warwick.

The six-year-old will be seeking a third win on the bounce in the three-mile-five-furlong contest, having scored at Uttoxeter and Fontwell on his two most recent outings.

In fact, since returning from over a year on the sidelines, Echo Watt has made serious progress, building on a fine second first time up to win by an untroubled 22 lengths in the Midlands.

Hiked 11lb for that victory, Echo Watt appeared up against it at Fontwell, but despite conceding two stone to the runner-up, he clung on gamely to triumph by a neck.

A further 6lb rise is probably a bit harsh, but Echo Watt appears to have really found his groove switched to fences and trainer Richard Hobson is clearly unconcerned at taking a leap up in trip.

Litterale Ci has chunks in hand on all of her rivals in the EBF Mares' Novices' Chase.

Harry Fry's runner boasts a rating of 140, which puts her at least 21lb ahead of the other competitors in a race in which she concedes just 6lb - a penalty incurred for a chase win back in Octotber.

She was thrown in at the deep end on her most recent outing at Doncaster, taking on Lady Buttons among others in a Grade Two hurdle at Doncaster.

Litterale Ci finished last of the six runners there, but this is obviously an easier assignment and returning to fences should suit a bit better.

Your Darling is very highly regarded by connections and can continue on the right road in the racingtv.com Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

He beat subsequent winner Flinteur Sacre on his bumper bow at Newbury in January and trainer Ben Pauling rightly has high hopes for this five-year-old further down the line.

With that in mind, the handler has taken a low-key route at bumper level and it will be disappointing if he is turned over here.

Southwell marks International Women's Day with a mixed card confined to female riders and it is Final Legacy who makes most appeal in the Betway Female Jockeys' Handicap.

Partnered by Hollie Doyle here, Final Legacy struck over the same five furlongs he faces here a couple of starts back, hanging on by a neck to open her account.

Clearly the Fibresand posed few problems that day and she has subsequently placed twice at the track, suggesting this could now be her preferred venue.

She remains on a competitive mark of 53 and should give another good account.

Three C's is another who is proven at Southwell ahead of the Bombardier Golden Beer Female Jockeys' Handicap.

The six-year-old ran three times at Southwell in February, winning twice - over seven furlong and a mile - as well as finishing second on the other occasion.

His winner's penalty and a quick turnaround possibly proved his undoing on that occasion, but he has had a little longer recovery ahead of this outing, while returning to a mile should also suit.

Mercian Prince has been dropping down the ratings and can take advantage in the Bud Light Female Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

He has been rated as high as 149 over fences, but is off a 23lb lower mark over the smaller obstacles.

Admittedly he has not won for nearly a year now, and had never actually won over hurdles, but he is useful on his day for Amy Murphy.

SELECTIONS:

NAAS: 2.10 Cappucimix, 2.40 Royal Rendezvous, 3.15 Castle Oliver, 3.45 Entoucas, 4.20 Kaatskill Nap, 4.50 Ificudiwud, 5.20 Lady Heath.

SOUTHWELL: 1.50 Silent Steps, 2.20 Final Legacy, 2.50 Tractor Fred, 3.25 Three C's, 3.55 Mercian Prince, 4.30 Split Down South, 5.00 Fame And Hope, 5.30 Colwood.

WARWICK: 2.00 Nickolson, 2.30 Litterale Ci, 3.05 Lunar Baby, 3.35 ECHO WATT (NAP), 4.10 Zee Man, 4.40 Good And Hardy, 5.10 Your Darling.

DOUBLE: Echo Watt and Litterale Ci.