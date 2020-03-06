Monday Tips

One To Go can make up for a game effort in defeat at Lingfield by scoring on his first run at Wolverhampton.

The four-year-old, trained by Archie Watson, made a gallant bid to make all the running over a mile and a quarter, only to go down by a neck to Crimewave after battling it out all the way to the line.

A similar run can surely see the Champs Elysees gelding get his head in front.

Dark Scimitar can get off the mark at the third attempt in the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2-Free" On Football Novice Stakes.

The Marco Botti-trained three-year-old has shown ability in his two starts to date, most recently going down by a neck over this course and distance last month.

There was nothing wrong with that effort - and as long as John Gosden's newcomer Moohareeba is nothing too special, he should take a bit of beating, with Botti having a few winners of late.

Rocketeer makes plenty of appeal in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap.

A front-running effort at Lingfield last time out only just failed, and this first try at both six furlongs and handicap company could do the trick.

Night Voyager also goes handicapping for the first time and should have his say in the Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty Handicap.

Seen three times so far, the James Tate-trained runner has had to settle for second spot the last twice, but appears to be progressing with racing.

Fuchsia might be worth a look in the lucky last, the Betway Novice Median Auction Stakes.

The twice-raced James Fanshawe-trained filly was not disgraced here last month, having taken a fierce hold through the early stages before just losing third on the line.

If that has taken the freshness out of her, then she can go close against a field of mostly inexperienced rivals.

Enthaar won over Kempton's six furlongs six weeks ago and can repeat the trick in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap.

Stuart Williams' five-year-old had more in hand than the half-length verdict would suggest, after leading over a furlong out.

The handicapper has put the Sepoy gelding up 4lb, which seems fair and hopefully will not stop him following up.

Latent Heat can defy top weight in the Racing TV Handicap for trainer Tony Carroll.

The Worcestershire handler is turning the four-year-old out again quickly after his win at Wolverhampton the other day.

On the evidence of that display, Latent Heat can cope with a 5lb penalty.

Sparkling Diamond ran well on her first run following five months off to suggest she can get off the mark in the John Racing TV Now Handicap.

The Charlie McBride-trained filly shaped with promise when putting in good late work to take third place over six furlongs here last month.

She goes back up to seven furlongs, having run respectably over that trip in the past.

All the better for her comeback effort, this could be the day Sparkling Diamond gets her head in front.

The Pink'n did not run at all badly behind the very promising Sir Psycho at Haydock last month, to suggest a race like the Win £1000 Today On The Low6 App Juvenile Hurdle at Stratford is well within his capabilities.

Seamus Mullins' four-year-old stayed on well for third place, after not surprisingly being outpaced at a crucial point. A drop in grade can result in success.

The Two Amigos has mixed with the best long-distance handicap chasers of late, and has been given an easier task in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase at Taunton.

Fifth in the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow and fourth in the Grand National Trial at Haydock were creditable efforts.

On that evidence, the eight-year-old can defy top weight over this extended three and a half miles.

After opening his account over the smaller obstacles at Musselburgh, Nineohtwooneoh is much nearer home for his reappearance in the Follow At willhillracing On Twitter Handicap Hurdle.

Paul Nicholls' six-year-old had no problem justifying favouritism at the Scottish venue and should be able to cope with a 10lb hike in the ratings.

At Plumpton, Ruby Yeats can bring up a second win on the bounce in the Tie The Knot Catering mares' Handicap Hurdle.

She returned to winning form switched back to hurdles last time, and her confidence should be riding high.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 1.55 Latent Heat, 2.30 Amir Kabir, 3.05 Toro Dorado, 3.40 Sparkling Diamond, 4.15 Enthaar, 4.50 Zack Mayo.

PLUMPTON: 2.00 Iconic Muddle, 2.35 Ted Bach, 3.10 Tambura, 3.45 Ruby Yeats, 4.20 Chivers, 4.55 Champion Chase.

STRATFORD: 2.10 The Pink'n, 2.45 Notre Ami, 3.20 Kapgarry, 3.55 Senior Citizen, 4.30 Esprit De Baileys, 5.05 Fixe Le Kap, 5.35 African Dance.

TAUNTON: 2.20 Stormy Flight, 2.55 Tegerek, 3.30 Royal Act, 4.05 Nineohtwooneoh, 4.40 The Two Amigos, 5.15 Costante Via, 5.50 Kilmington Rose.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.40 Dragon Sun, 6.10 ONE TO GO (NAP), 6.40 Night Voyager, 7.10 Dark Scimitar, 7.40 Rocketeer, 8.10 Fuchsia.

DOUBLE: One To Go and Dark Scimitar.