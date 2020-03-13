Saturday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Petite Power her best bet on Saturday and she has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Petite Power can take advantage of his preferred conditions in the Marston's 61 Deep Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

Fergal O'Brien's consistent stayer will be very much at home in ground that is certain to be very testing for the Staffordshire track's gruelling annual feature.

This extreme test, over four and a quarter miles, appears sure to suit Petite Power better than most - because he has rarely finished any previous race, at up to three miles six and a half furlongs, without suggesting a little further would be even better for him.

At 11, the majority of horses might be just about hanging on to the ceiling of their ability or beginning to flag a little.

But that is not true of Petite Power, who has been in the form of his life this season.

He followed victories at Cheltenham and here with a narrow defeat as neck runner-up at Exeter and then excelled himself when third to Grand National contender Kimberlite Candy in Warwick's Classic Handicap Chase two months ago.

He was behind Captain Chaos, a wide-margin winner since at Doncaster, and ahead of The Conditional - who perhaps did not see out the trip and also did not jump as well as when successful at the Cheltenham Festival this week.

Nonetheless, there can be few stronger form lines among staying chasers so far this year - and because of the presence of Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter this weekend, Petite Power will be carrying only 9st 7lb.

That includes the 7lb allowance of his regular jockey Liam Harrison, an ever-present during this season's admirable exploits to date.

Looks Like Murt has sound prospects, back up in trip for the very competitive 1834 Novices' Handicap Chase, if he can avoid the mishaps which have hindered his potential so far in a nonetheless highly promising campaign.

At Kempton, McFabulous is the pick in the European Breeders Fund Paddy Power "National Hunt" EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

A Grade Two bumper winner last year, McFabulous suffered defeats on his first two hurdles outings before regaining the winning thread in a qualifier for this race at Market Rasen last month.

He came home nearly four lengths clear in conditions that admittedly played to his strengths, but McFabulous looked good value for the margin and can kick on again back up to Grade Three level.

At Fontwell, Wagner can take the bet365 Maiden Hurdle - with Minella Trump a leading light in the Daily Price Boosts At betuk.com Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Newcastle.

Watchable can defy his advancing years to secure a second win of 2020 in Wolverhampton's Betway Conditions Stakes.

Now a 10-year-old, Watchable remains useful for David O'Meara - as he showed when lifting a competitive handicap over the same five furlongs he faces here back in February.

He then turned out in a Listed heat at Lingfield, finishing with purpose to be beaten just a length and a quarter in third by favourite Hareem Queen.

Watchable could not build on that back in handicap company subsequently, but he was far from disgraced in fifth - and the conditions of this three-runner race give him a slight advantage.

Fizzy Feet has enjoyed a fruitful winter, including a win at Lingfield on her most recent start, and she can keep up the good work in the Betway Handicap at the Surrey track.

She triumphed by a length on that occasion but was hardly all out in victory, so a 3lb rise might not be enough to stop her.

SELECTIONS:

FONTWELL: 1.40 Wagner, 2.15 Misty Whisky, 2.50 Delface, 3.25 Made For You, 4.00 King Cool, 4.35 On The Road, 5.10 The Raven's Return.

KEMPTON: 1.00 Fugitives Drift, 1.30 On The Slopes, 2.05 McFabulous, 2.40 Downtown Getaway, 3.15 Legal Eyes, 3.50 On To Victory, 4.25 Speedy Cargo, 5.00 Coquelicot.

NAVAN: 1.45 Blackbow, 2.20 Ardamir, 2.55 Francin, 3.30 Cadmium, 4.05 Coquin Mans, 4.40 Spare Brakes, 5.15 Torygraph.

NEWCASTLE: 2.00 Stainsby Girl, 2.35 Sigurd, 3.10 Oscars Leader, 3.45 Minella Trump, 4.20 Stoney Rover, 4.55 Federici, 5.30 Onward Route.

UTTOXETER: 1.50 Ostuni, 2.25 Looks Like Murt, 3.00 Thomas Macdonagh, 3.35 PETITE POWER (NAP), 4.10 Archie Brown, 4.45 Grand Turina, 5.20 Be Thankful, 5.50 Unohu.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.25 Klipperty Klopp, 6.00 Thawry, 6.30 Fizzy Feet, 7.00 Furzig, 7.30 Caustic Love, 8.00 Watchable, 8.30 Never Dark.

DOUBLE: Petite Power and McFabulous.