Sunday Tips

Keith Hamer makes Jepeck his best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Jepeck can go on a successful retrieval mission in the Aglionby Veterans' Handicap Chase at Carlisle.

Anthony Honeyball's stayer was sent off the 5-4 favourite in this race last year - but found the re-opposing Takingrisks, subsequent winner of the Scottish Grand National, too good by two and three quarter lengths.

It is fair to say Jepeck is a better horse 12 months on, having won three times from just five starts over fences and hurdles.

His finest hour to date came when he lifted the final of the veterans' chase series at Sandown in December.

He was not quite at his best in a competitive Listed handicap chase at Ascot when fourth to Regal Flow last time, but a return to a qualifier for the veterans series can see him regain winning ways.

Lucky Flight has been in fine form this campaign, and can strike gold again in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

A winning pointer in 2018, Lucky Flight hit the mark on his first two hurdles starts in September and October, but was then off the track until returning at Musselburgh last month.

He cut little ice against Christopher Wood on that occasion, but he was not disgraced in being beaten 11 lengths - and a slight 2lb ease in the ratings is another plus.

First Flow is the pick in the racingtv.com Novices' Chase.

He has hit the frame on each of his seven starts over fences, winning three times by an average of just over 20 lengths.

The eight-year-old always promised to make a very decent chaser, having won at Grade Two level over hurdles, but he seemingly has his quirks - jumping a little left at right-handed tracks, and yet right when tried left-handed.

It certainly does not seem to stop him, though - and while he has been an odds-on favourite for each of his three wins, he can only beat what is put in front of him.

Kim Bailey enjoyed a welcome Cheltenham Festival win this week too, so the yard is obviously in decent heart.

Vocaliser let down favourite backers on his latest start, but can make amends in the West Lindsey District Council Chairman's Handicap Chase at Market Rasen.

He was technically 1lb well in after finishing second at Hexham the week before - but he could not make that advantage tell as he finished only third, beaten seven and a half lengths.

It is two years since Vocaliser last got his head in front, but his time could be approaching again.

High Noon can recoup Musselburgh losses in the Market Rasen Town Council Novices' Handicap Chase.

Micky Hammond's six-year-old clearly failed to stay three miles when beaten 20 lengths by Buckled at the Scottish venue after travelling really well until running out of steam from the third last.

A return to a shorter trip can see High Noon in a better light. He did win his previous start over an extended two and a half miles at Musselburgh, and this race is only over an extra furlong.

Diamond Rose won over the course and distance on her only previous visit to the Lincolnshire course.

Julian Smith's charge can return in triumph for the David Barratt 60th Birthday Handicap Hurdle, on her first start since November.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 2.00 The Ferry Master, 2.30 First Flow, 3.05 Lucky Flight, 3.35 JEPECK (NAP), 4.10 Alph, 4.40 Sir Jack Yeats.

MARKET RASEN: 2.20 Dusty's Choice, 2.50 Diamond Rose, 3.25 Florrie Boy, 3.55 Oak Vintage, 4.30 High Noon, 5.00 Mamdood, 5.30 Mosambo.

LIMERICK: 1.40 Cafe Con Leche, 2.10 Drury, 2.40 Nicole's Milan, 3.15 Axiomatic, 3.45 Salsaretta, 4.20 Chief Of Police, 4.50 Misty Adage, 5.20 One Down.

DOUBLE: Jepeck and First Flow.