Tuesday Tips

Keith Hamer makes Bobo Mac his best Tuesday bet at Wetherby and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Bobo Mac can return to winning ways in the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Novices' Chase at Wetherby.

Tom Symonds' nine-year-old faces just two rivals and is comfortably the safest proposition to come out on top.

Bobo Mac has plenty of experience after eight chase starts, and has won and finished runner-up twice from his four attempts over fences this season.

He did not appear to stay when tackling top handicap company over three miles and five furlongs at Warwick in January - but otherwise he has performed with admirable consistency in three trips to Ludlow.

His most recent performance secured an honourable second place, at this trip, trying to concede almost a stone to old rival Head To The Stars.

Bobo Mac also has winning hurdles form going left-handed, and he can give 5lb to Commodore Barry - who appears to prefer better ground - and Coole Hall, suffering a bout of seconditis of late.

Global Fame was unlucky enough to come across the smart Harry Senior on his latest outing, but will have no such opposition in the Watch Racing In Stunning HD Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old put in a creditable effort to get within five lengths of the subsequent Grade Two scorer at Chepstow, on what was only his second race since moving from Ireland to Fergal O'Brien's yard.

Global Fame had made a winning debut for new connections with a cosy success at Southwell on his first racecourse appearance for 303 days. He can get his head back in front here.

Lady Master can register a second course victory in the Watch Irish Racing on Racing TV Handicap Chase.

Caroline Bailey's seven-year-old landed a novice handicap chase over a similar trip at the West Yorkshire track on her debut over fences.

The mare just found an extended two miles and five furlongs too far at Market Rasen last time, after winning over two furlongs shorter there on her previous start. Going back to this distance can prove decisive.

Putdecashonthedash relished the stamina test over three miles and a furlong at Wincanton when last seen and looks good to follow up in the S Roberts & Son Handicap Chase at Taunton.

It was a first career win for Keiran Burke's seven-year-old, and he should give connections more good days.

The handicapper put him up 10lb for his five-length verdict over Hit The Highway, but he could have won by further.

A mistake at the last failed to stop his momentum, and he is surely the one to beat.

Vinnie's Getaway can benefit from a step up in trip to win the Farmers Arms Combe Florey Novices' Hurdle.

Olly Murphy's six-year-old has won one and finished second in both his other races over two miles, all at Stratford.

He was odds-on the couple of times he got beat, but was not even favourite when making all to beat market rival Durouyn by 12 lengths.

He may not need to set the pace this time, because the longer trip could see him in a better light.

Richard Johnson has not given up in his improbable challenge to overtake Brian Hughes and win his fifth successive jockey's title - and he has a promising book of rides.

Among them is Dalaman in the Jackson-Stops Handicap Hurdle.

The nine-year-old was dropped 2lb for finishing a five-and-a-half-length fourth to the prolific Main Fact at Uttoxeter in January.

That run, just his second for Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Rebecca Curtis since his arrival from Neil Mulholland's yard, reads much better following the winner's subsequent exploits - racking up three more victories to earn a rating of 132.

There is nothing of Main Fact's calibre in here, and Dalaman must have decent prospects of registering a fifth career success.

SELECTIONS:

DOWN ROYAL: 1.50 Captain Mc, 2.25 Plentiful, 3.00 Granny Knot, 3.35 Golazo, 4.10 Moonshine Bay, 4.45 Winged Leader, 5.20 Delvino.

TAUNTON: 2.15 Finisher, 2.50 Vinnie's Getaway, 3.25 Seeanythingyoulike, 4.00 Dalaman, 4.35 Putdecashonthedash, 5.10 Fair Kate.

WETHERBY: 2.00 First Of Never, 2.35 Global Fame, 3.10 Lady Master, 3.45 Present From Dubai, 4.20 BOBO MAC (NAP) 4.55 Incertaine, 5.25 High Moon.

WEXFORD: 2.05 Flying Risk, 2.40 Golden Apples, 3.15 The Chapel Field, 3.50 Wolfofallstreets, 4.25 Kitten Rock, 5.00 Shakeytry, 5.35 Anything Is Likely.

DOUBLE: Bobo Mac and Global Fame.