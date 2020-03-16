Weekend Review

A review of the weekend's action which saw Paul Nicholls snare another big prize - this time with Truckers Lodge.

Truckers Lodge was the toast of the Marston's 61 Deep Midlands Grand National after four and a quarter stamina-sapping miles on heavy ground at Uttoxeter.

Paul Nicholls' eight-year-old ploughed through the mud to gain rich reward for his second place in the Welsh Grand National behind Potters Corner, who had won this very race 12 months earlier.

Lorcan Williams had him up with the pace from an early stage, and they moved clear after the third-last to win by 18 lengths at 6-1 from Captain Drake and Joe Farrell.

It was a first win in the race for Nicholls and the biggest success in the fledgling career of 3lb conditional Williams.

The young jockey said: "He's an absolute joy to ride - I schooled him in the week, and he was absolutely electric.

"I was so excited to ride him today - he's just a joy and he makes my life easy. It was a pleasure to ride him.

"I was always quite comfortable - I always knew I needed someone to aim at. I probably hit the front a little bit too soon, but when its a race like that you've got to commit and keep going."

Nicholls' assistant Harry Derham said: "Four and a quarter miles around here has suited him perfectly, so we're absolutely delighted.

"I'm not sure what's next for him - this was the plan.

"He's quite ground reliant, so I don't know whether or not he'll run again this season. Whether he does or not, he's done his job nicely here."

Amateur rider Fergus Gillard had his best day in the saddle to date with victory on Main Fact in the £50,000 Burton Union Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old joined David Pipe in 2018 and has been beaten only once since, finishing third on his debut for the stable in December and has won his last five races.

Since then he has claimed a string of two-mile handicap hurdle races, lifting his rating from 98 to 132 in the progress.

A step up in trip to two and half miles failed to bring the winning streak to an end as the gelding triumphed by 15 lengths.

Gillard said: "He's come on leaps and bounds when you consider where he's come from and how he's done it today in a nice race like that."

"This is definitely the best day of my career so far."

Our Power gave trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies some compensation after a luckless Cheltenham Festival as he claimed the Paddy Power Silver Plate Handicap Hurdle at Kempton.

Gold Cup also-ran Bristol De Mai and Ryanair Chase faller Riders Onthe Storm were notable contenders for Twiston-Davies at Cheltenham, with Our Power only lining up here only after missing the cut for his planned Festival event.

The 11-1 shot seized the opportunity under the trainer's son Sam as he dug deep to prevail by a length and three-quarters from The Butcher Said.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: "He was balloted out of the Martin Pipe, but this race was better and went beautifully for him."

Delire D'Estruval sprang a 25-1 shock in the Paddy Power Silver Bowl Handicap Chase with what was a bittersweet victory for trainer Ben Pauling.

After missing the cut for the Grand Annual at Cheltenham, Delire D'Estruval took his chance in this extended two-and-a-half-mile event, with Daryl Jacob delivering him to challenge at the last before going on to win by half a length from Drumconnor Lad.

Pauling's other runner Legal Eyes bravely tried to make all, but the 4-1 favourite suffered a terrible fall at the third-last fence, suffering a fatal injury.

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Paul Townend took the plaudits at the Irish meeting at Navan which took place behind closed doors because of special measures imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Townend steered home the Willie Mullins-trained Francin, who ran out a decisive winner despite drifting in the betting.

"He did it nicely. He was going to win well here the last day, but made a mistake at the last, so I was anxious to follow one down to the last," said Townend.

"I was happy enough down the straight that I was going to get them. Stepping up to that trip didn't inconvenience him - I think he needs it.

"He took a while to win. We have had him a long time, but he's won two now and he'll definitely keep progressing. He's a nice horse, and I'd say chasing will be his game down the line."