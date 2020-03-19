Friday Tips

Cautious Approach is David Clough's best bet for Dundalk on Friday and he has a tip for every race.

Cautious Approach can prove an apt winner at Dundalk as the Irish racing calendar keeps the show on the road behind closed doors.

Horse Racing Ireland has decided it is feasible to hold further meetings, in the absence of spectators, with stringent measures in place to mitigate against the threat of coronavirus.

Cautious Approach is a regular on the Polytrack here, and is most consistent too.

The Crowne Plaza Dundalk Race & Stay Handicap is her bread and butter, and she can be relied upon to be competitive over her habitual course and distance.

Richard O'Brien's mare has won on three of her seven consecutive visits to this track since September, and has settled of late on this trip of a mile and a half.

She was successful at her second attempt over it at the end of February, and then acquitted herself well again when a half-length third last time.

That was after a 6lb rise in the ratings - and despite just fading slightly in the dying strides, she did more than enough to suggest she can win again off her new mark.

Juliet Rose can make it third time lucky in the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Maiden.

Joseph O'Brien's charge has already had two runs at this venue in 2020, showing a flash of promise when eighth on her initial start before going down by just a head on her most recent outing.

She actually hit the front with a couple of furlongs to run that day, but her inexperience perhaps told and she was just edged out by a more streetwise rival.

Juliet Rose looks sure to win races in time, and this could be a good opportunity.

Line Judge should earlier have got the ball rolling for O'Brien in the Love Your Mum At The Races Weekend Median Auction Race.

This daughter of Dawn Approach made a decent start to her career when finishing third at this venue back in January, beaten four and a half lengths.

The penny seemed to drop a bit late in the day on that occasion over seven furlongs, but she was staying on all the way to the line and stepping up to a mile should suit.

Elsewhere on the afternoon card, Poet's Pride could still be well-treated as he bids to follow up last month's course victory in the Easter Week Racing 15th & 19th April Handicap.

This drop to six furlongs should be no detriment for David Marnane's gelding, who held on well over seven last time.

He had moved stylishly to the front a furlong out, and is up an entirely fair 4lb to account for his evident superiority.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 1.30 Never Rains, 2.00 Line Judge, 2.30 Yuften, 3.00 Juliet Rose, 3.30 Wedding Photo, 4.00 CAUTIOUS APPROACH (NAP), 4.30 Poet's Pride, 5.00 Lequinto.

DOUBLE: Cautious Approach and Juliet Rose.