Saturday's Tips

Anita Chambers previews Saturday afternoon's action at Thurles and she has a selection in every race.

Sizing Pottsie can again underscore his potential with victory in the Grade Three Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase at Thurles.

The six-year-old shaped well in bumpers and over hurdles, but he had a bit of a false start to his chasing career when unshipping his rider at the first attempt at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

He was already beaten in fifth when he clattered the final obstacle, but the experience was clearly not lost on him as he has hardly looked back since.

Jessica Harrington sent him for a weak-looking event at Fairyhouse next time and he duly obliged by 15 lengths with the minimum of fuss, easing down a long way before the line.

Sizing Pottsie then had his sights raised to Grade Three level at Navan at the start of the month - a move that duly proved well within his scope as he powered home by 12 lengths.

It was not totally straightforward as he did hit a flat spot and then ran around a bit, but once he seized control before jumping the last, he pulled away in impressive style.

Sizing Pottsie cost 220,000 euros back in 2017 and can repay another chunk of that here.

Karl Der Grosse is a fascinating runner as he returns to action in the www.thurlesraces.ie Hurdle.

A comprehensive winner over hurdles on his debut for Willie Mullins in August 2018, he failed to meet expectations when only third the next time and then found his campaign coming to an early close after being pulled up in February 2019.

Obviously he has a long absence to overcome here, but he appeared to have a touch of class previously

Mullins can also be on the mark with stable favourite Max Dynamite in the Devil's Bit Beginners Chase.

Third in the Melbourne Cup three years ago, Max Dynamite has successfully mixed it over hurdles and on the level but has struggled to make his mark in two chase starts so far.

The 10-year-old is worth another chance here in what appears to be an average event.

Politesse could be the one to follow in the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

Trained by Lorna Fowler, the six-year-old's form looks very solid, with her initial bumper third last May working out well as Albert Bartlett winner Monkfish was just in front of her in second.

She then placed in a Grade Two bumper before hacking up when dropped in class at Thurles at the end of last month.

Fowler has wasted no time in moving to hurdles and Politesse looks a horse on the up.

Western Sea can turn around recent form with Kavanaghs Corner in the Duggan Veterinary Handicap Chase.

He finished third behind that rival at Thurles last time, when conceding 6lb, and they meet on level terms here, which can see Western Sea get a fair bit closer.

THURLES: 1.40 Politesse, 2.10 Karl Der Grosse, 2.40 Sporty Yankee, 3.10 SIZING POTTSIE (NAP), 3.40 Western Sea, 4.10 Max Dynamite, 4.40 Cool Petra.

DOUBLE: Sizing Pottsie and Politesse.