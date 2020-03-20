Sunday's Tips

Anita Chambers previews Sunday afternoon's action at Downpatrick and she has a selection in every race.

Ifyoucatchmenow can confirm her status as an up-and-coming stayer with victory in the Randox Ulster National Handicap Chase at Downpatrick.

The seven-year-old seemingly thrived for a step up in trip to an extended three and a half miles when claiming a first chase win in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown last month.

She had not shown much in three previous runs, but she made the most of her feather weight in what was a thrilling finish to that marathon event.

Ifyoucatchmenow now was initially found wanting for a bit of pace, but she hit her stride approaching the last and dug deep to eventually prevail by a head in very testing conditions.

Willie Mullins' charge has been raised 8lb for that win, but that may not be enough to stop her with soft ground again a positive factor.

Gordon Elliott fields three in the WKD Rated Hurdle and The Very Man appears to be the stable first string with Davy Russell aboard.

He has been pretty consistent this season, placing on four of his five starts, striking gold on the most recent of those runs at Naas earlier this month.

The Very Man looked a cut above judged on the ratings and so it proved as he was three lengths too good for his main market rival, Gold Des Bois, in what effectively became a match race.

His previous second behind Francin also looks a fair effort as that one has won again since, so The Very Man appears the one to beat.

Odds Or Evens let favourite-backers down recently, but should be given chance to redeem himself in the Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

He was well fancied for a handicap chase at Navan at the start of the month and briefly looked a danger before he ballooned the penultimate obstacle and dropped away.

Odds Or Evens is sent back over hurdles by Tony Martin now, which is interesting given he has failed to strike in three starts in that sphere.

Vinnie Is Busy kicks off over obstacles in the Connolly's Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle following one win in two bumper starts for Charles Byrnes.

He ran better than his placing of fourth of five runners suggests at Naas last time and had previously shown plenty of dash to win by eight lengths at Limerick.

On The Sod is unbeaten in three point-to-point runs and can now strike gold under rules in the Boardsmill Sires Maiden Hunters Chase while Yousayitbest catches the eye in the closing Molson Coors (Pro/Am) Flat Race.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.40 Vinnie Is Busy, 2.10 The Very Man, 2.40 Odds Or Evens, 3.10 IFYOUCATCHMENOW (NAP), 3.40 The Trigger, 4.10 On The Sod, 4.40 Yousayitbest.

DOUBLE: Ifyoucatchmenow and The Very Man.