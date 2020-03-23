Tuesday Tips

Highest Benefit can cash in his annual Clonmel dividend in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

Willie Austin's consistent and durable 11-year-old won this race 12 months ago, and was runner-up in 2018.

There is every reason to anticipate another bold bid this time.

Highest Benefit is up almost a stone in the ratings since he made the most of a postage-stamp weight to account for favourite Cloudy Morning here last year.

He has earned his career-high chasing mark, though, with two more victories over fences this term.

He also won on his switch to hurdles at Fairyhouse in January - and after since running with credit again over timber, he ought to be at the top of his game for this return to fences.

Don Magnifica is also switching disciplines again, having improved in bumper company last time, and is of interest in the Play Lotto On The App Maiden Hurdle.

The five-year-old's trainer Pat Fahy has his string in encouraging form, and Don Magnifica's seven-length fourth at Wexford last week was in keeping with that.

He finished within hailing distance of some talented opponents in two bumper runs last spring, and was then off for 10 months before running 10th of 13 on his hurdles debut

Don Magnfica showed much more last time, staying on well over the minimum distance - and up to two miles two and a half furlongs, in this modest grade, he should be competitive.

Bachasson is the class act on the card, in the Download The BoyleSports App Chase.

Two years ago, Willie Mullins' talented Grade Three-winning hurdler had just five chase starts under his belt yet was given a shot at the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He fell early on, and has run just four times since - with credit each time, largely against Graded opposition - including twice in the past six weeks, and back at the Cheltenham Festival most recently.

They were all over hurdles, and the conditions of this race look especially favourable on the nine-year-old's return to fences, at an intermediate distance which should suit ideally.

Fox Le Bel will be having his second start over fences in the Live Streaming On The App Beginners Chase.

His first resulted in a distant fifth behind an odds-on favourite, himself well beaten in a higher grade since.

This assignment should be less exacting, however, and Liz Doyle's five-year-old was previously on a gradual upward curve against some useful opposition over hurdles, having made his racecourse debut less than 12 months ago.

In the closing Virtual Racing On The App INH Flat Race, Stand Off catches the eye.

He shaped with significant promise when fourth on debut last spring and if remotely ready for this return, appears to have the ability to be heavily involved in a race like this.

SELECTIONS:

CLONMEL: 2.00 Coolagh Park, 2.30 Don Magnifica, 3.00 Balkos, 3.30 Fox Le Bel, 4.00 Bachasson, 4.30 HIGHEST BENEFIT (NAP), 5.00 Stand Off.

DOUBLE: Highest Benefit and Don Magnifica.