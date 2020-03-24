Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Politicise her best bet at Dundalk and has a tip for every race.

Politicise seemed to appreciate returning to the Flat on his two latest Dundalk outings and he should again relish the test in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap on the Polytrack.

Adrian McGuinness has mixed and matched with his charge since acquiring the four-year-old from William Haggas last summer - and he has proved pretty adept both over hurdles and on the level.

However, he looks to be on a handy mark in this sphere - given he is rated 8lb below his highest mark for Haggas.

That impression was confirmed with two third places recently, finding 10 furlongs a touch too short on the first occasion before probably failing to really see out two miles on his most recent run.

McGuinness now switches back to 12 furlongs for the first time since last summer - and while Politicise failed to sparkle at the distance previously, he has every chance of putting that right, given he is clearly in decent nick at the moment.

Lequinto hit the mark here on Friday and can make it a quickfire double in the Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

He looked a possible improver after finishing a close-up third on his all-weather debut, following three average turf outings last season.

The Daniel O'Sullivan-trained gelding certainly lived up to that promise in winning by a couple of lengths, appearing to do so with something in hand.

He is back before the handicapper can have his say, and that looks a smart move.

Tiger Moth can ensure Aidan O'Brien gets a winner on the board in the Ladies Day Sunday 12th July Maiden.

A beautifully-bred son of Galileo out of a Group Three winner in Lesson In Humility, Tiger Moth has Derby entries and made a promising debut when third at the Curragh at the back-end of last year.

He looked more than capable of winning a race like this.

Joseph O'Brien should also be in the winner's enclosure, with Gin Blossom in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

She has a clutch of Classic entries and showed plenty of ability with two seconds in two starts last term, although she let down favourite-backers on the second occasion.

Cliara ran with credit off her new mark here last time, and may be able to sustain the improvement up in trip for the View Restaurant At Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

John McConnell's filly tackles two miles for the first time - and although she is not obviously bred to relish the extra stamina test, she has shaped on more than one occasion as if it could well work to her advantage.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 2.00 Lequinto, 2.30 Cliara, 3.00 POLITICISE (NAP), 3.30 Tiger Moth, 4.00 Mudlahhim, 4.30 Gin Blossom, 5.00 Helen De Pourtales.

DOUBLE: Politicise and Lequinto.