Alex Hammond: Vanquished Victor

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond believes Victor Ludorum can bounce back from his reappearance defeat at ParisLongchamp as she rounds up the French action.

It was a pleasure to be in the Sky Sports Racing studio on Monday to cover the return of French racing, with a spectacular 10-race card from ParisLongchamp to get stuck into.

It feels like an age since we had some familiar names and faces to talk about and we were thoroughly spoiled with the quality of action on the track to boot. It's fair to say that a few bubbles were burst, or deflated at least, with defeats for three big names.

Last season's leading juvenile in France, Victor Ludorum was one of the protagonists to fail, as was last year's French Derby winner Sottsass and the run of potentially smart 3yo filly Khayzaraan was absolutely abysmal.

Let's take them individually then. Victor Ludorum probably emerged with most credit of those beaten stars. He could only finish third behind The Summit and Ecrivain in the Prix de Fontainebleau, a race that has been won in the past by some very smart horses and subsequent classic winners.

Whilst I can't see The Summit reaching those dizzy heights, I wouldn't write off the second and third horses home. I know our French racing expert Laurent Barbarin felt Ecrivain came out of the group 3 with plenty of merit, I also thought Victor Ludorum would put this defeat behind him going forward.

It's a big ask to win a French Guineas on the back of a defeat, but these are unusual times and all the trainers have had exceptional circumstances in trying to get their horses ready for what was a fluid start date; a restart that was under threat right until the 11th hour.

The race didn't pan out in his favour either with a wide draw to overcome, which meant he was stuck out three deep with no cover, got a bit keen off a very slow pace and is entitled to have needed the outing on his first run back.

His jockey Mickael Barzalona wasn't hard on him once he knew he couldn't win. I bet we see a totally different performance next time we see him, which is likely to be in the French 2000 Guineas (Poule d'Essai des Poulains) on June 1, for which he has been pushed out to 4/1 second favourite with Sky Bet. His trainer Andre Fabre had a steady start to the card on Monday with a handful of fancied horses turned over, but as you'll see in a moment, his day improved considerably.

What about Sottsass then? Well last year's Arc third looked in great shape before his first start since that magnificent effort behind Waldgeist and Enable in October and it didn't look like there should have been any excuses for the four-year-old in the feature Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt.

He ran flat though and never threatened to get involved, eventually finishing a well beaten fourth behind Shaman, the same horse that beat him on his seasonal reappearance last year. Trainer Jean-Claude Rouget was understandably disappointed in Sottsass, saying afterwards that maybe his horses weren't as far forward as he'd thought they were.

As I say, difficult times for trainers with the racing calendar ripped up, but it's the same for everyone. In 2019 Sottsass overcame a moderate start to his campaign and went from strength to strength thereafter, so there's light at the end of the tunnel for his supporters. He's 20/1 with Sky Bet for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, which may in time look like each-way value, as that price is sure to contract if/when he wins next time out. The Prix Ganay is his next target on 14 June.

The French 1000 Guineas (Poule d'Essai des Pouliches) is the target now for Andre Fabre's Tropbeau, who led home a 1-3 for the stable in the Prix de la Grotte, which is a recognised trial for the French fillies' classic.

I was impressed with his third placed runner, Tickle Me Green, who was having her first start for Fabre having previously been in training in Germany. It was a marked improvement on what she had shown as a two-year-old and there could be further improvement.

They are 15/8 and 7/1 respectively for the classic on June 1 with Sky Bet. The mystery of the race was the dreadful performance of Khayzaraan, who was heavily eased and finished a remote last.

Freddy Head's filly set out to make the running as she usually does, but was quickly eased a furlong from home. Even given that her exuberant early fractions may have been a bit swift, she stopped to nothing and there must have been something amiss. I hope we see more of what we hoped we would on Monday when she next steps foot on a racecourse, but that must have derailed her classic ambitions.

Another filly has thrown her hat into the ring too. Simeen is now 6/1 joint second favourite after a comfortable reappearance win at Chantilly on Wednesday. It was a timely boost for her trainer Jean-Claude Rouget after the blow of Sottsass on Monday, so maybe his horses are forward enough after all.

For the early birds amongst you, I think we saw the makings of a decent sprinter in the Prix de Saint-Georges. Batwan went one better than his second place in the five-furlong Group 3 last year and he is unexposed as a sprinter with this being just his 3rd start in the discipline, so there should be more to come. Stick him in your tracker and let's hope we see more of him than we did last season.

We know now there will be no British racing until June 1 at the earliest, so thank goodness we have some fabulous French action to entertain us until then. Stay safe and catch you soon.