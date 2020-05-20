Thursday Tips

Muette appears the one to be on in the Prix Gold River at Deauville on Thursday.

The Andre Fabre-trained filly progressed well in 2019, breaking her maiden at the second time of asking before going on to be victorious in Listed company over a mile and a half at ParisLongchamp.

That saw her take her chance at Group Two level in the Prix Chaudenay on Arc weekend, where she was not disgraced in finishing fourth to Martyn Meade's Technician.

She finished quite strongly and should have even more to give this season, as that was just her fourth career outing.

This mile and three-quarters should be fine for her reappearance.

Further Measure should play a leading role in the Prix de Viroflay for the Pascal Bary yard.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned colt made quite an eyecatching debut over a mile on the all-weather at Chantilly in March, finishing really nicely from the rear to be fifth.

Not given an overly hard time, he looks sure to progress from that and win races. Added confidence comes from the fact Bary's horses have been running well since racing resumed.

Jamilya might take some stopping in the Prix de Verneuil.

Trained by Fabrice Chappet, the Kingman filly did nearly everything right first time up at Chantilly, looking to be virtually home and hosed inside the final furlong only to just get caught right on the line.

Just normal improvement from that experience ought to be enough.

Tabularasa looks sure to give his supporters a run for their money in the Prix du Pavillon Royal.

The five-year-old has not got his head in front since January last year, but has generally been knocking on the door.

He has only found one two good on his last two starts and there is every hope he will give another good account.

SELECTIONS:

DEAUVILLE: 10.10 Cherie Amour, 10.40 MUETTE (NAP) 11.10 Jamilya, 11.40 Further Measure, 12.10 Sur Ma Vie, 12.50 Tabularasa, 1.25 Shamsabad, 2.00 Imbleville, 2.35 Restless, 3.10 Seeking Revenge.

DOUBLE: Muette and Further Measure.