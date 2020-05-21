Friday's Tips

Anita Chambers makes Hell Boy her best bet at Dieppe on Friday and she has a tip for every race.

Hell Boy can claim another Grade Three verdict as he lines up in Friday's Prix Romati at Dieppe.

Another classy inmate for French champion trainer Francois Nicolle, Hell Boy was limited to just three starts in 2019, returning in a blaze of glory with a cosy 12-length verdict at Compiegne last May.

The six-year-old was then next seen back at that track in November, when he ran out a three-length winner of a Grade Three over two miles and three furlongs.

He was on the front end throughout that day and the margin of victory probably did not quite reflect the level of his performance.

Switched to chasing on his return in March, he made a seamless transition as he again raced from the front and absolutely cruised home against what was clearly inferior opposition.

With his aptitude for fences now proven, the only question mark is over his ability to see out a longer trip.

Garance Forever can make it two wins in three starts in the Prix Acreon.

She was just denied second place on her racecourse bow by a fast-finishing rival and she looked as though she may again get caught on the line at Auteuil in March.

Garance Forever was locked in a battle with Zialight after the last, with the pair flashing past the post together after a proper battle.

However, Garance Forever just held on by a short neck and will surely be a bit more streetwise for those experiences now.

Pesk Ebrel is the choice for David Cottin in the Prix Melinoir.

The six-year-old has been tried in better company than this and was Grade One-placed as a three-year-old, but has presumably had his problems since as he has not run in nearly two years.

Clearly he could need the outing, but if anywhere near his previous best, he might go well.

Fameck should appreciate a drop back in trip in the Prix le Bouif.

An impressive winner over an extended two miles and a furlong on his penultimate start, Fameck did not appear to appreciate an extra five furlongs on his final outing last year, eventually being pulled up after racing prominently in the early stages.

DIEPPE: 10.30 Garance Forever, 11.00 Lola Oak, 11.30 Je Deviens Moi, 12.00 Peps De Lune, 12.30 Saint Ex, 1.07 HELL BOY (NAP), 1.41 Pesk Ebrel, 2.15 Fameck, 2.49 Vatohio.

DOBULE: Hell Boy and Garance Forever.