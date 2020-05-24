Monday's preview and tips for Lyon-Parilly

Deacon hit the mark on his most recent outing in February and can follow up in the Prix d'Aquitaine at Lyon-Parilly, according to Anita Chambers.

The Dansili colt was having his third start for Christopher Head on that occasion having shown some promise when previously trained by his father, Freddy.

Placed on his first couple of attempts for his new handler, Deacon seemed to relish being allowed to make all over 12 furlongs as he switched back from an extended mile and five furlongs.

He built up a decent advantage and while his rivals caught up a bit in the closing stages, Deacon still won in a comfortable manner. Head sticks to 12 furlongs here and Deacon can shine again.

Head snr can also be among the winners with Suffrage in the Prix Bruleur.

He suffered a bit of a troubled passage on his racecourse bow at Fontainebleau towards the end of last year, but he did seem to be travelling well enough at one point before folding a bit tamely in the finish.

The 11-length margin of defeat is possibly not a fair reflection of his run and 10 furlongs should be within his compass.

Bonne Idee boasts a beautiful pedigree as a daughter of Frankel out of dual Listed winner Mirror Lake, but she did not make the expected impact on her only start last term.

Andre Fabre exercised plenty of patience in waiting until October before pitching her into battle, but she slightly missed the break which gave her a bit too much to do in the end.

The ground was pretty testing at Deauville and while that should not be a problem on pedigree, it perhaps proved a bit of a stretch over a mile that day.

With another winter on her back, Bonne Idee should have strengthened up a bit and Group One entries later in the campaign could indicate she has shown some promise at home.

Shaken Not Stirred can end a disappointing run of results in the Prix de Juvisy.

He looked a fair competitor when winning at Clairefontaine last August, but he has lost his way a bit since then.

His third last time out at Deauville in March indicated his best days may not yet be all behind him.

SELECTIONS:

LYON-PARILLY: 10.40 Otello, 11.10 Coeursamba, 11.40 Ethnic Type, 12.10 Suffrage, 12.50 DEACON (NAP), 1.25 Bonne Idee, 2.00 Quevillon, 2.35 Real Fan, 3.05 Shaken Not Stirred, 3.35 Pass The Stars.

DOUBLE: Deacon and Bonne Idee.