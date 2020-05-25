Tuesday tips

Tarcenay makes a quick return to action in the Prix de la Nouvelle Yaris at Dieppe after running at Vichy last week.

The five-year-old finished last of 14 on his comeback run, beaten 25 lengths, but he was towards the front rank until the home straight before he dropped away sharply.

He perhaps just needed the outing as he had not raced since March and had previously appeared to be thriving with regular action.

Before that disappointing Vichy run, he had won three of his last five starts, so it may be a bit early to totally write him off.

Minnipa has been thereabouts in each of her four outings to date, but can enjoy her moment in the sun in the Prix des Illettes.

Second and twice fourth in her previous three runs, Minnipa looked as though she may finally break her duck at Cagnes-Sur-Mer in February, when she came with what appeared to be a winning challenge over a mile.

However, her rival that day was not giving up without a fight and just edged back in front at the line.

Jean-Claude Rouget tries her over nine furlongs this time and that distance change could do the trick.

Carribean Bay can feel the benefit of her outing at ParisLongchamp a couple of weeks ago in the Prix des Coteaus.

A winner at Croise-Laroche in March, she was on the front end before her efforts started to tell in the closing stages and she dropped away into fifth.

Moving back to a mile may not have played to her strengths, so she could be worth a shout over this longer trip.

Babar also has a run under his belt ahead of the Prix Toyata Toys Motors.

He finished eighth at Saint-Cloud on what was his first start since last June, although he could have finished a place better than that had his rider not eased down a little way before the line.

He was not given too hard a time in defeat at the finish and stepping up in distance could be a positive.

SELECTIONS:

DIEPPE: 10.40 Recuerdame, 11.10 Garde Royale, 11.40 Xaaros, 12.10 Valeya, 12.50 Babar, 1.25 Bliss For Ever, 2.00 Minnipa, 2.35 TARCENAY (NAP), 3.10 Carribean Bay.

DOUBLE: Tarcenay and Minnipa.