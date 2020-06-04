Saturday Tips

Waldkonig is Nick Grant's best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race at all three meetings.

Pinatubo can confirm himself a horse for the ages with victory in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Charlie Appleby's Shamardal colt ended last season as the highest-rated juvenile since Celtic Swing in 1994, with a mark of 128 - not even Frankel managed that.

Celtic Swing was beaten in the Guineas, but all the signs are that Pinatubo is very much the real deal and market confidence has tightened up in the last couple of weeks.

He is said not to be the flashiest of workers at home, but Appleby has been making the right noises lately and his charge brings the best form to the table by far.

There is no obvious reason why Arizona should make it third time lucky against him, even with Aidan O'Brien's stellar record in the race, so while he is respected it could be that another Godolphin runner, Military March, is the danger.

He is the apple of Saeed bin Suroor's eye, although the suspicion is it will be in excess of a mile that he really comes into his own.

Kenzai Warrior is another who should not be dismissed. In the care of Roger Teal, he has done nothing wrong in his two runs to date and his trainer went close with 50-1 shot Tip Two Win in 2018.

All eyes in the Betfair-backed Newmarket Stakes will be on the exciting Waldkonig in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

John Gosden's Kingman half-brother to Arc hero Waldgeist got everyone talking in making a winning start at Wolverhampton in December, powering clear for a nine-length success.

His breeding suggests this 10 furlongs should suit and while there are one or two others in this with definite promise, he can hopefully put himself right into the Derby picture.

Far Above is the pick in the Betfair Supports Racing Welfare Palace House Stakes.

James Tate reckons this is the fastest horse he has trained - which is fair praise considering he was responsible for top-notch sprinter Invincible Spirit.

The four-year-old has just one blip on his CV, when beaten in a pretty hot event over seven furlongs of the Rowley Mile last May.

Tate brought him back to six furlongs after that and was rewarded with two victories, including a Listed event in France.

He drops in trip again to five furlongs for this Group Three prize and it will be interesting to see how far he can go up the ladder this year.

The Betfair Dahlia Fillies' Stakes appears to revolve around three and preference is just about for Queen Power over Magic Lily and Terebellum.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, this King Power Racing-owned filly did well last year, running with great credit to be fourth in the Ribblesdale at the Royal meeting.

She was keen there, so it was no surprise to see Stoute revert to a mile and a quarter for her final run of the year at Windsor, but she did herself no favours again in that department and a line can be put through that effort.

She is in the right hands to have progressed and if proving more amenable this year she can find further improvement.

A really interesting Betway Sagaro Stakes headlines the card at Newmarket.

Moved this year from Ascot, the extended two-mile contest might offer a Gold Cup clue or two and Ispolini makes plenty of appeal.

He was second to stablemate Cross Counter on World Cup night in Dubai last year and fourth to Stradivarius in the Yorkshire Cup after that.

He did not reappear until September, when winning the German St Leger, and does not have that many miles on the clock for a five-year-old.

Palace Pier could have been lining up in the Guineas, but Gosden has opted for a more low-key start and so he finds himself at Newcastle in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap.

He was hard to fault in two victories at Sandown last season and there will be long faces if this proves anything other than routine.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 4.20 Mashmoom, 4.55 Soldier's Son, 5.30 Lady Bowthorpe, 6.05 Emraan, 6.40 Good Time Charlie, 7.15 Javelin, 7.50 Mr Poy, 8.25 Thai Power, 9.00 Savitar.

NEWCASTLE: 12.55 Third Kingdom, 1.30 Fortamour, 2.05 Daarik, 2.40 Ispolini, 3.15 Palace Pier, 3.50 Identified, 4.30 Precocity, 5.05 Longroom, 5.40 Colony Queen, 6.15 Awake My Soul.

NEWMARKET: 1.15 Count D'Orsay, 1.50 Far Above, 2.25 Queen Power, 3.00 WALDKONIG (NAP), 3.35 Pinatubo, 4.10 Montatham, 4.45 Nahaarr, 5.20 King Ragnar, 5.55 Deja.

DOUBLE: Waldkonig and Far Above.