Monday Tips

Clareyblue can take a starring role at Haydock by winning the #betyourway At Betway Handicap for trainer Martyn Meade.

The three-year-old was slowly away on his juvenile debut but recovered to the extent that he finished third - albeit beaten 10 lengths by Visinari in what was one of the most talked about juvenile performances in the early part of last season.

Clareyblue was certainly not disgraced though and had plenty of supporters at York on his next start in a novice event, when he again found one too good in Al Aakif.

That run represented a step forward and he showed a nice attitude in defeat, but he was then off the track for 194 days before reappearing at Newcastle in January.

Sent off an odds-on favourite, Clareyblue made short work of three rivals, winning by four lengths to earn an opening mark of 86 which looks highly workable at this stage.

Sleeping Lion was last seen winning the Mallard at Doncaster's St Leger meeting and he can make a victorious return in the Betway Handicap.

Things had not always worked out in his favour before that day, but he got a perfect trip on Town Moor, coming round the field and having enough in reserve to hold off Charles Kinglsey.

The handicapper hiked him 3lb for that effort, but he has run well fresh in the past which must be a positive.

Fantail is the pick in the first division of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Chelmsford.

The filly, who is now in trained in partnership by Simon and Ed Crisford, was sent off a 25-1 chance on her racecourse bow at the Essex venue in November and she impressed in making all for a cosy two-and-a-half-length verdict.

She was very green in winning, but still did not have to hit top gear and she can strike here before going on to better things.

Maria Rosa can lift the second division of the mile event after just being beaten on her debut last October.

A War Front half-sister to top American runner Nyquist, she was a $1.75million purchase as a yearling so clearly has plenty of expectations to live up to.

An odds-on favourite on her debut, she was only beaten a neck after a slow start and she should improve for the experience.

Mayfair Spirit is the choice in the Roxwell Handicap after striking over the same 10 furlongs he faces here last September.

A short-head win in a competitive enough event has limited the handicapper to a 2lb rise.

Archie Watson's runners have been firing on all cylinders and Jojo Rabbit can keep up the good work in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Lingfield.

Racing resumes in Ireland with a classy card at Naas and Sceptical is the one to be on in the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes.

He is having his first start on turf but has shown huge ability on the Dundalk all-weather for Denis Hogan.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 12.00 Ventura Vision, 12.30 Enthaar, 1.00 Maid Millie, 1.30 Three C's, 2.00 Fantail, 2.30 Maria Rosa, 3.05 Fuchsia, 3.40 Scorched Breath, 4.10 Red Stripes, 4.40 Mayfair Spirit.

HAYDOCK: 12.15 Currency Exchange, 12.45 CLAREYBLUE (NAP), 1.15 Iva Go, 1.45 Royal Context, 2.15 Sleeping Lion, 2.45 El Naseri, 3.15 Strawman, 3.50 Lofty, 4.25 En Famille, 4.55 Harmonious.

LINGFIELD: 4.15 Jojo Rabbit, 4.45 Too Shy Shy, 5.20 Aswaat, 5.50 Something Lucky, 6.20 Jaaneh, 6.50 Herm, 7.20 Knowing, 7.50 Red Secret, 8.20 Abel Tasman.

NAAS: 2.55 More Beautiful, 3.30 Battleground, 4.00 Poet's Pride, 4.30 Yale, 5.05 Celtic Beauty, 5.35 Sceptical, 6.05 Zahira Loredana, 6.35 The Rain King.

DOUBLE: Clareyblue and Fantail.