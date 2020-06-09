Wednesday Tips

Jamaheery is Anita Chambers' best bet on Wednesday and she has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Jamaheery can make a splash on her return in the Unibet Fillies' Handicap at Kempton.

Richard Hannon's charge was a decent winner on her racecourse bow at Yarmouth in September, coming home nearly three lengths clear in what appeared to be a competitive event, although the form has perhaps not worked out quite as well as expected.

Hannon felt suitably emboldened to pitch his charge into a Group contest the following month and while she finished 10th of 12 runners, it was still a creditable effort given she was beaten less than five lengths in something of a blanket finish.

She just dropped away a bit in the last of the five furlongs and has since undergone a wind operation, so it could be Jamaheery is a little better than the form suggests.

An opening mark of 86 is clearly no gift, but Jamaheery can rise to the challenge.

Foresee can take advantage of dropping back to 12 furlongs in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap.

He was last seen finishing third over a mile and six furlongs at Wolverhampton in February, when he did not enjoy the best of runs and kept on at the same pace to be beaten a length and a half.,

He had previously bolted up by seven lengths and five lengths at Wolverhampton and Newcastle and is now 11lb higher in the ratings, but he can clearly still compete off a perch of 68.

Racing returns to Pontefract for the first time this year and Jedd O'Keeffe can be quickly off the mark at the Yorkshire venue with Theatro.

The four-year-old was last seen chasing home Goshen at Nottingham last October, with the value of that form clear to see given that one's subsequent exploits over hurdles.

Theatro tried her best but was beaten seven lengths, with deep ground seemingly not really playing to her strengths and she might find her groove again in the VW Van Centre (West Yorkshire) Ltd Handicap.

Vasari makes the trip from Sir Michael Stoute's yard for the Stay Smart With tiesplanet.com Handicap.

He showed ability in three juvenile starts, placing twice, including when last seen at Wolverhampton back in September.

He did not quite have the pace to go with the winner, but he looks capable of winning a race like this.

Lady G did not seem to enjoy heavy ground on her racecourse bow at the back end of last year, but better conditions for the Royal Ascot On Sky Sports Racing Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth should suit.

She came up against the highly-regarded Domino Darling over a mile at Doncaster, eventually finishing five and a half lengths back in fourth after toiling in the closing stages.

William Haggas has seen fit to enter this filly for the Irish Oaks though, which could be a good indication of what she shows at home.

Asbaagh can strike gold in the second division of the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Stakes at Wolverhampton.

She looked to be in need of the experience when finishing third behind another John Gosden inmate on her debut, shaping with plenty of promise as she made up ground at the end.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 5.00 Night Moment, 5.30 Claudius Secundus, 6.00 Baby Steps, 6.30 Quickthorn, 7.00 Kashi, 7.30 Foresee, 8.00 JAMAHEERY (NAP), 8.30 Inaam, 9.00 Critique.

NAVAN: 1.00 Frenetic, 1.30 Bellick, 2.00 Physics, 2.30 Forest Of Dreams, 3.00 Musical Rue, 3.30 Silence Please, 4.00 Trais Fluors, 4.30 Koybig.

PONTEFRACT: 12.45 Sam Bellamy, 1.15 Listen Again, 1.45 Midnite Bride, 2.20 Sands Of Giza, 2.50 Vasari, 3.20 Oleg, 3.50 Theatro, 4.20 Defence Treaty, 4.50 Turntable.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.10 Dream Game, 2.40 One One Seven, 3.10 Moonbootz, 3.40 Relaunch, 4.10 Astro King, 4.45 Asbaagh, 5.20 Amir Kabir, 5.50 Final Attack, 6.20 Troop.

YARMOUTH: 4.35 Lady G, 5.10 Dame Denali, 5.40 Belardie, 6.10 Tomshalfbrother, 6.45 Sky Commander, 7.15 Levanter, 7.45 Molly Mai, 8.15 Little Ted.

DOUBLE: Jamaheery and Theatro.