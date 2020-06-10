Thursday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Dawning her best bet at Newbury and she has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Trained by Martyn Meade, she ran as her odds of 25-1 implied on her debut when she was very green indeed, but she left that run well behind when triumphing next time up as a 33-1 shot.

Tackling seven furlongs at Chelmsford, the Iffraaj filly showed the benefit of previous experience finished strongly after a slightly tardy start to collar the favourite by half a length.

Meade sticks to seven furlongs here and this novice event should be well within her range.

Tambourine Girl took three attempts to get off the mark last year, but hopefully she can make a seamless transition to handicapping here for Roger Charlton.

The Cable Bay filly only just fell short on her initial start and punters were eager to support her next time out at Kempton.

However, she found a couple too good as favourite and was then off the track for 97 days before returning to the Sunbury venue.

Tambourine Girl made no mistake on that occasion and while her short-head verdict was hard won, she showed a really likeable attitude that should stand her in good stead for the Aldworth Handicap.

Gold Wand bumped into a potentially decent one on her only start last year and must be one the short list in the Compton Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

She was beaten just a neck by Domino Darling in deep ground at Doncaster in October, losing little in defeat to a possible Oaks contender.

Gold Wand herself has an Irish Oaks entry and it will be disappointing if she cannot get off the mark.

Cold Front should feel the benefit of his run last week in the Snape Maiden Stakes at Yarmouth.

A head second on his only run last year, Cold Front let down his supporters at Kempton last week as he gave a head start to eventual winner Meraas from the in-form Mark Johnston team.

The outing should have done him the world of good and it looks a matter of time until he gets his head in front.

First Winter can build on a pleasing debut back in December with a win in the Sweffling Novice Stakes.

Strawberry Rock hails from a fine family and can get the job done at the first time of asking in the Barmby On The Moor Median Auction Maiden Stakes at Beverley, while Capla Huntress is the pick in Lingfield's Upper Swainswick Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 12.45 Miss Milby, 1.15 Paddy Power, 1.45 Ruby Wonder, 2.20 Silver Sniper, 2.50 Penmellyn, 3.20 Dancing Rave, 3.50 Secretarial, 4.20 Strawberry Rock, 4.50 Imajorblush.

GOWRAN: 1.00 Soineanta, 1.30 Pixel Power, 2.00 Maker Of Kings, 2.30 Mulzamm, 3.00 Tynamite, 3.30 Bucky Larson, 4.00 Feminista, 4.30 Sky God.

LINGFIELD: 4.25 Risque, 5.10 Twilighting, 5.40 Intrepid Italian, 6.10 George Thomas, 6.45 Witch Hunt, 7.15 Raajin, 7.45 Beau Geste, 8.15 Sea Of Cool, 8.45 Capla Huntress.

NEWBURY: 2.10 Global Hope, 2.40 Tambourine Girl, 3.10 DAWNING (NAP), 3.40 Worthily, 4.10 Gold Wand, 4.45 Involved.

YARMOUTH: 5.00 First Winter, 5.30 Eventful, 6.00 Yazaman, 6.30 Sur Mer, 7.00 Sparkling Diamond, 7.30 Cold Front, 8.00 Rajguru, 8.30 Approve The Dream.

DOUBLE: Dawning and Gold Wand.