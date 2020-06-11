Friday Tips

Summit Reach is Nick Grant's best Friday bet and he has a tip in every race in the UK and Ireland.

Ralph Beckett has been firing in winners in the last few days and Summit Reach can keep his run going in the Unibet Money Back Free Bet If Second Handicap at Kempton.

The lightly-raced Dansili colt has shown plenty of ability in his three starts to date, doing very little wrong first time out last season at Wolverhampton when having the misfortune to bump into one in the shape of Khaloosy.

He was a touch disappointing in light of that next time at Kempton, but even so that was another race that went to a smart winner as Starcat was far from disgraced in the 2000 Guineas at the weekend.

Beckett's charge got off the mark at the third time of asking at Chelmsford in January, where he stayed on strongly from the front to win as he liked.

How far he can go up the ladder remains to be seen, but there should be even more to come now he tries a mile and quarter for the first time.

Guroor is one to side with in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap.

Marco Botti's filly has not been out of the first four in six visits to the Sunbury circuit and her most recent outing was a victory on the Polytrack in February, one that was achieved with something in hand.

The daughter of Lope De Vega was in the form of her life before racing was brought to halt and if she can pick up where she left off she will be hard to beat, particularly with the increasingly impressive Cieren Fallon booked to ride for the first time.

Its A Given is another to look out for in the Unibet Money Back Free Bet If Second Novice Stakes.

Roger Charlton's once-raced daughter of Bated Breath overcame a good deal of inexperience to score at Chelmsford in November and looks to have a bright future.

Both Summit Reach and Its A Given run in the colours of Khalid Abdullah and it could be a good day for the famous silks, with Society Lion promising much in the It's Not Rocket Science With MansionBet Handicap at Newbury.

His debut fourth to New World Tapestry at Newmarket suggested he would be winning races and that was confirmed next time out at Yarmouth.

Bear Force One failed to make an impression at Newmarket last week, but he is better than that and can bounce back in MansionBet's Royal Ascot Special Handicap.

The Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas takes centre stage at the Curragh and Royal Lytham is fancied to lower the colours of the unbeaten Siskin.

Siskin is hard to fault on anything he has done so far - and had the selection in third when winning the Phoenix Stakes - but O'Brien's runner should improve for going up in trip and that is not guaranteed to be the case with the favourite.

O'Brien is almost impossible to keep out of the argument in these races and Royal Lytham might be the value pick from his six starters.

SELECTIONS:

CURRAGH: 4.05 Admiral Nelson, 4.40 Dawn Rising, 5.10 Nordic Passage, 5.40 United Front, 6.10 Crossfirehurricane, 6.40 Royal Lytham, 7.15 Bashiyr, 7.45 Search For A Song.

KEMPTON: 12.15 Invincible Larne, 12.45 Star Of Deauville, 1.15 Its A Given, 1.45 Royal Mews, 2.15 Dubai Mirage, 2.45 SUMMIT REACH (NAP), 3.15 Guroor, 3.45 Stay Classy, 4.15 Bernie's Boy.

NEWBURY: 4.55 Breathalyze, 5.25 Bear Force One, 5.55 Laafy, 6.25 Just The Man, 7.00 Running Back, 7.30 Majd Al Arab, 8.00 Sky Lake, 8.30 Al Madhar, 9.00 Jacksonian.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 12.00 Branston Lion, 12.30 Springwood Drive, 1.00 Jojo Rabbit, 1.30 Ruby Wonder, 2.00 Swell Song, 2.30 Van Dijk, 3.00 Inductive, 3.30 Mac Ailey, 4.00 Power Home.

DOUBLE: Summit Reach and Guroor.