Sunday Tips

Dakota Gold sets out on what could be a really productive season this year when he runs in the Achilles Stakes at Doncaster.

Darlington-based Michael Dods knows a thing or two about sprinters and his handling so far of this six-year-old has been spot on.

The Equiano gelding met with defeat just twice from seven starts last season, powering through the handicap ranks before just being denied in a Group Three at Newbury.

He was not out of the winner's enclosure for long, though, getting his head in front next time out at Ascot in a Listed affair, coming home very strongly and relishing the stiff five furlongs at the Berkshire venue.

He sticks at that trip for this weekend's assignment and looks to have enough about him to overcome the 3lb penalty.

King's Advice is given the chance to bounce back in the Betway Grand Cup.

Mark Johnston's six-year-old was the definition of prolific during 2019 and while he was out of luck in three starts at the beginning of this year, he was not completely disgraced in the Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle shortly after racing resumed.

He is up against one or two with questions to answer here, so with the benefit of the run and his stable in top form, he could be the one to side with.

Middleham trainer Johnston can also be on the mark at Goodwood with Mrs Bouquet in the Coral/British EBF Cathedral Stakes.

She is a sprinting filly on the up and has a course success over five furlongs to her name from back in July. Six furlongs suits equally well.

Just four runners have been assembled for the EBF Cocked Hat Stakes but it is looks a trappy contest nonetheless, with preference for the Hugo Palmer-trained Emissary.

The Kingman colt is a half-brother to 2010 Derby hero Workforce and got off to a fine start at Wolverhampton in October, having to be nudged along a bit before the penny dropped, but ultimately doing it in pleasing fashion.

He can only have benefited for the experience and the longer trip will work in his favour, too.

At Newmarket, the booking of Cieren Fallon to take 3lb off Native Silver in the Wicken Handicap catches the eye, and the rapidly improving young rider also has claims with Involved in the Upend Handicap and Swift Wing in the finale.

SELECTIONS:

DONCASTER: 12.15 Significantly, 12.50 Dubai Fountain, 1.25 Dream With Me, 2.00 Embour, 2.35 DAKOTA GOLD (NAP), 3.10 Fifth Position, 3.40 King's Advice, 4.15 Woodhouse, 4.50 Can't Stop Now.

GOODWOOD: 12.00 Queen Of The Sea, 12.35 Sorrel, 1.10 Kohinoor, 1.45 Caspian Queen, 2.20 Mrs Bouquet, 2.55 Air Force Amy, 3.25 Bodyline, 3.55 Emissary.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.55 Satin And Silk, 2.30 Napa Valley, 3.00 Falcon Eight, 3.35 Aasleagh Fawn, 4.10 Loveisthehigherlaw, 4.45 Mr Mooj, 5.15 Miracles In May, 5.45 Kokura.

NEWMARKET: 1.35 Album, 2.10 Ubari, 2.45 Native Silver, 3.15 Cressida, 3.50 Repaupo, 4.25 Involved, 5.00 National Treasure, 5.30 Swift Wing.

DOUBLE: Dakota Gold and King's Advice.