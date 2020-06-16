Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers fancies Addeybb to land the feature race on day two of Royal Ascot and she has a tip for every race.

Addeybb enjoyed an exceptional spring in Australia and he brings plenty of momentum into the Prince of Wales's Stakes, the feature event on day two at Royal Ascot.

Japan is almost certain to go off at very skinny odds in the Group One contest - but while he has obvious claims, Addeybb has proved himself to be no slouch at all during his Antipodean adventures.

The six-year-old has made huge strides since winning the Lincoln two years ago off a perch of 99 and he now sits on a rating of 122 - the equal of Japan - after striking twice at the highest level in Australia.

William Haggas' bold decision to head to Sydney proved an excellent move as Addeybb landed the Ranvet Stakes on his first start, rallying when headed to beat Verry Elleegant by half a length, before putting that same rival to the sword by nearly three lengths next time out in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

That second performance was very impressive, with Addeybb picking up the lead two furlongs out in the mile-and-a-quarter contest before accelerating away to win eased down under Tom Marquand.

Many will question the value of the form, but you cannot possibly quibble with the manner of his victory, and it should not be forgotten Addeybb was beaten only three-quarters of a length by Magical on his final start in Britain last year.

The Pivotal gelding is certainly better with cut. But there is a mixed forecast leading up to the race, and he has the advantage of a racing edge over a couple of his rivals here.

Russian Emperor is another with the benefit of a run under his belt - and while turning out again just over a week after his return might not be ideal, he should still be a force to be reckoned with in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien pitched this Galileo colt into the Derrinstown Derby Trial on the back of his maiden win at Naas in March, before racing was put on hold in Ireland.

The Ballydoyle handler was then quick out of the blocks when racing resumed - and while Russian Emperor's half-length defeat at the hands of stablemate Cormorant was a disappointment for favourite backers, he endured a less than ideal trip.

Forced to challenge wide, he could not pick up the front runner, but his rider was far from hard on him in the finish - and Russian Emperor should have plenty more to give.

Hollie Doyle can chalk up yet another landmark with victory aboard Mighty Gurkha in the Windsor Castle Stakes.

Gay Kelleway and Hayley Turner are the only female riders to claim Royal Ascot glory so far, but Doyle has an excellent chance to add her name to that list with Archie Watson's juvenile.

The son of Sepoy blew his rivals away on debut at Lingfield at the start of the month, quick to break from the stalls before making virtually all for an impressive seven-and-a-half-length victory.

He clearly knew his job that day, and it was a taking performance.

Hukum currently features in the Derby betting, and if those kind of hopes are to be realised the King George V Stakes should be well within his compass.

He struck at the second time of asking last term, finishing with a real flourish at Kempton for a length win, and this should prove a good test of his potential.

Lord Tennyson should strip fitter for his recent Newmarket run, in the Royal Hunt Cup.

A winner on the Chelmsford all weather back in February, Lord Tennyson found only Marie's Diamond too good in Listed company at the Guineas meeting, with the winner benefiting from a peach of a ride from Silvestre de Sousa.

Lord Tennyson was certainly well beat that day, but this kind of event looks eminently winnable for him.

Ouzo also makes a quick return after running at the Guineas meeting and he can lift the Silver Hunt Cup, the consolation for those that did not make the cut for the main event.

In the closing Copper Horse Handicap, it may be worth siding with an in-form team after the fine start Andrew Balding has made to the belated season.

He runs Shailene, who was a rare recent failure for the yard on her seasonal return at Haydock but can step up on that as she drops in class and seeks again to prove she stays this trip.

SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 1.15 Ouzo, 1.50 Russian Emperor, 2.25 Hukum, 3.00 ADDEYBB (NAP), 3.35 Lord Tennyson, 4.10 Mighty Gurkha, 4.40 Shailene.

BEVERLEY: 12.20 Unleash, 12.50 Street Life, 1.25 The Grey Zebedee, 2.00 Arnold, 2.35 Bavardages, 3.10 Silver Dust, 3.45 King's Castle, 4.15 Ray's The One, 4.50 Flash Point.

CHELMSFORD: 4.45 Sur Mer, 5.20 You've Charmed Me, 5.50 Night Moment, 6.20 Javelin, 6.50 Animal Instinct, 7.20 Axel Jacklin, 7.50 Three C's, 8.20 Alphabetical.

GOWRAN: 1.00 Peshkova, 1.35 So Suave, 2.10 Laburnum, 2.45 Desert Highway, 3.20 Liquid Luck, 3.55 The Alpha Man, 4.30 Excelcius, 5.05 Hazran.

LIMERICK: 4.20 Eden Quay, 4.55 Stalingrad, 5.30 Half Nutz, 6.05 Laugh A Minute, 6.35 Mulzamm, 7.05 Pondus, 7.35 Rasiym.

DOUBLE: Russian Emperor and Addeybb.