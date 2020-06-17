Friday Tips

Golden Horde can land the coveted spoils in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Clive Cox's son of top-class sprinter Lethal Force, from the same stable, had form at the highest level last term.

His final run of last season, in pushing Earthlight to a neck in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, was arguably his best. He had finished further behind the same horse when third in the Prix Morny in August to suggest he had improved in the meantime.

He probably has not got to improve too much to open his Group One account, having already got a Group Two success on the board in the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last summer. The runner-up went on to lift the Gimcrack and Champagne Stakes.

All of Golden Horde's races were over six furlongs last year, and it is significant Cox has decided to keep him at that trip and not try him over further.

It may pay to take a chance with Elarqam on his first attempt over a mile and a half in the Hardwicke Stakes.

The immaculately-bred son of Frankel, out of Attraction, gave the impression on his latest run at Haydock that the step up in trip could well suit.

Mark Johnston's five-year-old had to make the running in a five-runner contest - and after being headed by Lord North, he almost got back to the winner in the dying strides.

He has already shown he stays an extended 10 furlongs well at York, winning the Group Two Sky Bet Stakes and looking to be an unlucky third in the Group One Juddmonte International. The extra distance could see him in an even better light at this stage of his career.

Match fitness can see Berkshire Rocco give trainer Andrew Balding back-to-back victories in the Queen's Vase.

The Kingsclere handler was successful with Dashing Willoughby 12 months ago, and has an excellent chance of repeating the trick.

Berkshire Rocco gave notice he could be a smart young stayer in the making when a gutsy second to English King in the Lingfield Derby Trial, with the third horse seven lengths away. The winner is a leading fancy for the Epsom Classic, and the runner-up can stake a claim for the St Leger with a big run stepped up to a mile and three-quarters.

Roger Varian took the Albany Stakes with Daahyeh last year, and Setarhe has the right credentials to lift this Group Three heat over six furlongs.

The Footstepsinthesand filly created a fine impression when making a winning debut at Newmarket over this trip two weeks ago.

Eye Of Heaven could be the answer to a typically tricky puzzle that is the Norfolk Stakes.

The Johnston-trained juvenile got off to a flying start on his racecourse bow at Newmarket. His reputation preceded him, was sent off the evens favourite in a field of 10, and he always looked like the winner.

West End Charmer can give his trainer a treble in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

The four-year-old put up a good performance when scoring at Newmarket earlier in the month, for which he has been raised 9lb in future races. He just has a 4lb penalty here, which means he is 5lb well-in.

SELECTIONS:

GOWRAN PARK: 4.15 Roca Roma, 4.45 Lobo Rojo, 5.15 Keats, 5.45 Siradjan, 6.15 Wilderness, 6.45 Loughanlea Lass, 7.15 Camphor, 7.45 Thundering Nights.

LINGFIELD: 4.25 Equally Fast, 5.00 Elected, 5.35 Sir Rodneyredblood, 6.05 Rommel, 6.35 Byzantia, 7.05 Pioneering, 7.35 Pawpaw, 8.05 Janus.

NEWMARKET: 12.20 Cliffcake, 12.50 Real Estate, 1.25 Haqeeqy, 2.00 Gladice, 2.35 Nehaali, 3.10 Annie De Vega, 3.45 Blowing Dixie, 4.20 Tulip Fields.

ROYAL ASCOT: 1.15 Art Power, 1.50 Setarhe, 2.25 Eye Of Heaven, 3.00 Elarqam, 3.35 GOLDEN HORDE (NAP), 4.10 Berkshire Rocco, 4.40 West End Charmer.

TIPPERARY: 1.00 Inner Beauty, 1.35 Swiss Ace, 2.10 Boughtinthedark, 2.45 Cool Vixen, 3.20 Bestrella, 3.55 War Flight, 4.30 Tashman, 5.05 Dawn Over Owning.

DOUBLE: Golden Horde and Elarqam