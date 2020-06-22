Tuesday Tips

Bomb Proof looks just that in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Beverley.

He burst on to the scene at York's Dante meeting last season, after which Frankie Dettori was waxing lyrical about the speedy colt.

In those days, he was trained by Jeremy Noseda - but since his retirement, Bomb Proof has been moved across Newmarket to James Fanshawe.

A son of Scociety Rock, Bomb Proof was favourite for the Windsor Castle this time last year. But injury ruled him out of the meeting, and it must have been a pretty serious setback to keep him off for a year.

The fact he is reappearing over five, though, suggests he must be showing all the pace he displayed on his debut - and despite giving 7lb away all around, it does not look a very strong heat from the evidence on show.

Karl Burke will still be on a high following Dandalla's scintillating success in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, which topped off a great first few weeks of the season for the Leyburn handler.

In the Skidby Handicap, he runs Superiority - who looks capable of providing him with another winner.

Still a maiden after four runs, he stepped up significantly on what he had shown at two when second at Newcastle in early March before the lockdown.

With further time to strengthen and off the same mark of just 64, he should take all the beating.

Mark Johnston's Perfect Rose can defy top weight in the first division of the Etton Handicap.

When we last saw her in May 2019 she finished a very fine second over seven furlongs at Haydock, having run over five on her only other outing.

The winner, Rhea, is now rated 93 - having gained black type; the third won next time out, and even the sixth, Golden Lips, has gone on to be second in the Lingfield Oaks Trial and ran a blinder in the Ribblesdale.

Clearly Perfect Rose has had a problem to be out of action for so long, but a mark of 77 looks to be very lenient.

Hugo Palmer's Golden Pass ran well to be third in what looks a strong Newmarket novice event, and should open her account in the Leven Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

She was third behind Roger Varian's Queen Daenerys, who went on to run well in the Fillies' Mile and has been second in the Pretty Polly this year, while the runner-up is rated in the 90s also.

Back in fourth was Bahrani Star, who massively outran her odds in the Ribblesdale last week, so a reproduction of that should be enough for Golden Pass.

Richard Hannon's Running Back is likely to come forward from a fine debut run, and looks the best bet at Kempton.

He was second to Coventry runner-up Qaader, which is an obvious recommendation in itself, and a lot of Hannon's juveniles this season have needed a run to sharpen up.

William Haggas has not been in flying form since the resumption, but there are signs he is just clicking into gear now.

His Al Qaasim was third on debut at Haydock two weeks ago - and while the form looks nothing out of the ordinary, this already-gelded son of Free Eagle still looks the one to beat in the David Probert 1000 Winners And Counting Maiden Stakes at Chepstow.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 12.45 BOMB PROOF (NAP), 1.15 Superiority, 1.45 Influence Is Power, 2.15 Perfect Rose, 2.45 Manzo Duro, 3.15 Golden Pass, 3.45 Ad Libitum, 4.15 Zihaam, 4.45 Zabeel Star.

CHEPSTOW: 4.35 Bluebell Time, 5.10 Hattusa, 5.40 Powerful Dream, 6.10 Marshal Dan, 6.40 Fieldsman, 7.10 Al Qaasim, 7.40 Limelighter, 8.10 Guardia Top.

KEMPTON: 4.55 Ville De Grace, 5.25 Running Back, 5.55 Sepahi, 6.25 Tasaamuh, 6.55 Aureum, 7.25 River Dawn, 7.55 Crimson King, 8.25 Dyagilev, 8.55 Night Of Fashion.

NAVAN: 1.00 Brosna Empress, 1.30 Street Kid, 2.00 Face Off, 2.30 I Am Thunder, 3.00 Lady Maura, 3.30 Hook Head, 4.00 Wojood, 4.30 Switch Around.

DOUBLE: Bomb Proof and Golden Pass.