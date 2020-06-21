Review of the week: Frankie Dettori stars at Royal Ascot

Many felt it was never going to happen, but there is no doubt in hindsight that Royal Ascot 2020 gave the horseracing industry a badly needed boost.

Just three weeks following the resumption of racing, there have already been two Classics run and now a thoroughly successful Royal meeting - which while not ideal being run behind closed doors, showed exactly what could happen when those in charge work together.

Apart from the empty stands it was business as usual in Berkshire - several hard luck stories, the emergence of new stars, and yet again Frankie Dettori walked away with the top jockey award.

Quite what it is that makes the Italian come alive at the place will never be known - but there is no doubt that even though he is approaching his 50th birthday, he is riding as well as ever.

He looked to have a mountain to climb, starting the final day on Saturday three winners behind Jim Crowley, but he landed a 150-1 treble and was kicking himself at the one that got away.

His alliance with American Wesley Ward paid dividends in the Queen Mary as Campanelle looked a filly with a huge future. But the trainer has still not forgiven Dettori for deserting his runner in the Norfolk Stakes for Mark Johnston's Eye Of Heaven - who was bitterly disappointing.

"I still haven't forgiven Frankie for getting off mine in the Norfolk," said Ward.

"I'm not thinking of the Nunthorpe for her, the colt from yesterday (Golden Pal) will run in that - this filly wants to stretch out to six furlongs, so she will go for the Prix Morny."

Dettori then won the Coronation Stakes on Jessica Harrington's Alpine Star, a feat which now means he has won every Group One at the meeting at least once.

"Now I can say I have really conquered Ascot completely now," he said.

"It's a big tick in one of my boxes. I'm delighted for all people concerned."

The treble was completed on Gosden's unbeaten Palace Pier - who arguably lays claim to the best prospect to win during the week, given the progress he has made in such a short period of time.

He inflicted a second defeat in just over two weeks on last year's champion juvenile Pinatubo.

That victory also took Dettori to 73 winners at the meeting, level with one of his former peers.

"To equal Pat Eddery's record of 73 is special. I sat next to him for 15 years - he was one of my heroes, his nickname was God, so it gives me great satisfaction," said Dettori.

Gosden said of the winner: "It was no fluke, he is a very talented horse. We are going to point to the Jacques le Marois that his father (Kingman) won at Deauville. I think it would have been madness to throw the horse into the Guineas with no experience of that kind of level of competition."

Away from Dettori, Saturday will also be a day Kevin Stott will never forget.

Starting the day still searching for his first Royal Ascot winner, he now has two, within half an hour of each other - and a Group One to boot.

Stott lost the ride on Hello Youmzain last season to James Doyle. But new owners meant he was back in the plate for the Diamond Jubilee, with Dettori narrowly behind on Sceptical.

Stott said: "Having been jocked off the horse last year for a higher-profile jockey, to then get the ride back and win a Group One and for him to go and do that for me is unbelievable.

"I can't describe how thankful I am to get back on him. I'm blessed."

It then got even better for Stott and trainer Kevin Ryan when 18-1 chance Hey Jonesy, tailed off in the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, gamely held on from Summerghand in the Wokingham.

Stott added: "This has been amazing, I can't find the words.

"An hour ago I didn't think this could happen, and now I'm standing with two Royal Ascot winners and my first Group One as well - I'm speechless."

Elsewhere Clive Cox and Adam Kirby were responsible for the biggest-ever priced Royal Ascot winner when Nando Parrado won the Coventry Stakes at 150-1.

Cox views the winner as a miler for next year, and he was introduced into the Guineas betting

"I was just saying it is not a shock,"he said.

"The price was a shock. He is a proper horse, and we loved him from the start.

"It was always the plan to come here - it was just a sideways step on his first run. He came home and thrived from there.

Chiefofchiefs relished the drop in trip to six furlongs to win the Silver Wokingham under William Buick, giving Charlie Fellowes a second winner of the week.

Not to be outdone by his partner Hollie Doyle, who became just the third female to win at Royal Ascot on Scarlet Dragon earlier in the week, Tom Marquand notched his first winner at the meeting when Who Dares Wins took the closing Queen Alexandra Stakes.

There was a nice symmetry to the successes, because Scarlet Dragon and Who Dares Wins are both trained by Alan King and owned by Henry Ponsonby.

On Sunday, Harrington completed a memorable weekend when another of her classy fillies One Voice got the better of a duel with Snow to win Leopardstown's Group Three Irish Stallion Farms EBF Blue Wind Stakes by half a length, under Shane Foley.