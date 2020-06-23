Wednesday Tips

Midnights Legacy is David Clough's best bet at Haydock on Wednesday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Midnights Legacy can reward those with patience and stamina by delivering in the final race of 10 on a marathon card at Haydock.

Alan King's colt was put up 7lb for winning by just a head over this course two weeks ago, but was far from flattered by his margin of victory and finished strongly enough to suggest the extra two furlongs of the Billinge Handicap will be spot on.

The three-year-old hails from a famous dual-purpose family which has done King and the owners so proud over the years - and after consecutive victories in two of only three career outings to date, he could well be one of the best in the line.

If so, a rating of 88 looks feasible to keep the stable's fine form going after their golden treble at Royal Ascot last week.

If staying power is required to stick around for Midnights Legacy in the last, the early birds could be in business too with Highest Ground in the opener.

It will be no surprise to see Waldkonig help make the market in the Newton-Le-Willows Novice Stakes, providing potential value in the obvious alternative.

Waldkonig has already been beaten once at short odds this season, into a near five-length third over just short of this trip at Newmarket.

John Gosden's colt has been all the rage in many big-race ante-post lists for much of the winter, thanks to his pedigree as a Kingman half-brother to Arc winner Waldgeist as well as an eyecatching debut win at Wolverhampton in early December.

He did not convince on his return, though, and there could well be mileage in taking him on again with another unbeaten three-year-old who holds fancy entries himself.

Ryan Moore is back to ride again, having won on Sir Michael Stoute's son of Frankel when he overcame his evident inexperience to win on debut in a moderate race at Leicester nine months ago.

Highest Ground showed plenty of speed there but was not stopping after seven furlongs either, so should handle the significant move up in trip.

Elsewhere on the Haydock card, in the Coultree Handicap, Mountain Peak represents a stable in the news following Ed Walker's announcement that Frankie Dettori will ride his Derby favourite English King at Epsom next week.

The stakes are much smaller here, of course, but Mountain Peak's close third on his return at Newmarket suggests he may be able to give his trainer a minor morale boost before the big race.

Cairn Island, partnered like Mountain Peak by Andrea Atzeni, is a newcomer bred for the job in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes - for another yard which excelled itself at Ascot.

The Crank Handicap looks highly-competitive, but Angel Power's profile is compelling.

The King Power filly hails from the stable of Roger Varian, which was in near unstoppable form during last week's Royal meeting, and was an easy winner of only her second career start at Chelmsford this month.

There are several other unexposed winners in opposition, but she could nonetheless be set for a successful handicap debut.

At Hamilton, Miss Milby goes in the opening Toolsaver Maiden Auction Fillies' Stakes and looks another likely winner for in-form Karl Burke on the back of her promising Beverley debut.

Pavers Pride was also a runner-up at the Yorkshire track last time and, equipped with a first-time visor, has prospects of going one better on his second start for Paul Midgley in the Indigo Unified Communications Handicap.

There should surely be a race in Vitare, and it may well be the Follow At The Races On Twitter Median Auction Maiden Stakes at Windsor - where he has the assistance of champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who has a fine book of rides throughout the evening.

SELECTIONS:

HAMILTON: 12.15 Miss Milby, 12.45 Hope Probe, 1.20 Glory Fighter, 1.50 Pavers Pride, 2.20 Salsoul, 2.50 Devil's Angel, 3.20 Big City, 3.50 True Believer.

HAYDOCK: 1.10 Highest Ground, 1.40 Mountain Peak, 2.10 Cairn Island, 2.40 Deconso, 3.10 Lacan, 3.40 Angel Power, 4.10 The Met, 4.45 Choral Work, 5.20 King's Charisma, 5.50 MIDNIGHTS LEGACY (NAP).

NAAS: 1.00 Dacesa, 1.30 Boughtinthedark, 2.00 Majestic Sea, 2.30 El Padre, 3.00 Mountain Fox, 3.30 Strip Light, 4.00 Kristall Eye.

ROSCOMMON: 4.40 Sani Pass, 5.10 Bonarc, 5.40 Onlyhuman, 6.10 Premium Package, 6.40 Mutadaffeq, 7.10 Oscar Academy, 7.40 Imperial Allure.

WINDSOR: 4.55 Araucana, 5.25 Vitare, 5.55 Becker, 6.25 Spanish Angel, 6.55 Ghepardo, 7.25 Lady Reset, 7.55 Decora, 8.25 Ten Thousand Stars, 8.55 Shaffire.

DOUBLE: Highest Ground and Midnights Legacy.