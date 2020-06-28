Weekend Review

A review of the weekend's action in which Caravan Of Hope landed the Betfair Northumberland Plate.

Caravan Of Hope allowed Hugo Palmer to secure a personal highlight as he lifted the Betfair Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

Palmer may train in Newmarket now - but his roots are firmly entrenched in the north-east, and he sent two horses up the A1 and was rewarded with first and third as Collide also ran with great credit.

Splitting the Palmer pair was Roger Varian's well-fancied Australis, who had beaten Caravan Of Hope narrowly last time out, and they met on just 1lb different terms.

"I didn't know which one to cheer - I was just shouting 'go on boys!'," said Palmer.

"Collide ran a wonderful race, because he was drawn wider, had to settle further back and carry an awful lot of weight.

"I'm a Newcastle United fan, I grew up just north of there, I went to university there - and the Plate is one of those races I've dreamt of winning.

"There aren't many handicaps on the bucket list, but this is one of them. I'm absolutely chuffed to bits."

Palmer is already casting his mind forward to the next big-race target for both horses - with York looming large.

He added: "You'd think of the Ebor for both, but we can't get carried away. Caravan Of Hope has won off 89, and he'll need about 17lb to even get in. Collide is off 105, but wouldn't have got in last year."

Judicial may be getting on in terms of a sprinter - but Julie Camacho's eight-year-old appears to have found a new lease of life over six furlongs, having run out a ready winner of the Betfair Backs Racing Welfare Chipchase Stakes.

Assistant trainer Steve Brown said: "He's done so much for Elite Racing, who are great supporters of ours. He's a home-bred - and while he hasn't achieved as much as his half-sister (Marsha) he's won two Group Threes and means the world to us.

"We've run him in the better races, and he couldn't go with Battaash at Goodwood, and we said 'no more at that level'. But you look at that today - well we can have a look at the July Cup, and see who is in it. It's a possibility."

Tom Marquand and Caspian Prince took the Betfair Free Bet Streak Gosforth Park Cup while Nikosikazi lifted the Betfair Exchange Hoppings Fillies' Stakes for William Haggas.

Limato rolled back the years to register back-to-back victories in the Betway Criterion Stakes at Newmarket.

The eight-year-old showed he retains plenty of ability as he made a triumphant return to action in becoming just the second dual winner of the Group Three prize.

Winning trainer Henry Candy said: "He has to be ridden for that turn of foot. He was quite impressive today - just like me he is getting better with age. What a performance.

"It is absolutely amazing and it has taken me back a bit. It is indescribable and just great to see, as he has got a great following."

The rest of the card belonged to Charlie Appleby and William Buick, who teamed up for a four-timer highlighted by Volkan Star in the Betfair Fairway Stakes.

Appleby said: "I've had four-timers before and I think I've had a five-timer, but I'm pleased with the way the horses are running.

Boccaccio (13-8) struck in the Betway Handicap, with Al Maysan (100-30) in the Betway Casino Handicap and Sakura Petal (13-2) in the Betway Fillies' Novice Stakes adding to the team's tally.

Santiago was a 14th winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for Aidan O'Brien - who trained the first four home in this year's Classic at the Curragh.

Santiago, successful in last week's Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, justified 2-1 favouritism to win by a head from stablemate Tiger Moth, with Dawn Patrol third and Order Of Australia back in fourth.

O'Brien was full of praise for his winner, having just his fifth race but his second in little more than a week.

He said: "Ascot was his first run of the year, and he had a tough enough race over a mile and six.

"It was a big call and a big worry to run (here) - but obviously there is only one Irish Derby.

"Seamus (Heffernan) gave him a lovely ride, and he's tough and genuine."

O'Brien and Heffernan were also celebrating on Sunday when Magical (2-5 favourite) highlighted a treble with an easy win in the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes.

Having initially been retired at the end of last year, she looked every bit as good as ever and could now head for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot