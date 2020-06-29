Tuesday Tips

Wentworth Falls is Keith Hamer's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Wentworth Falls has shown plenty of promise on both his starts since returning from a long break and can make it third time lucky at Doncaster.

The eight-year-old shaped well until tiring close home when fourth on his first run for 265 days over six furlongs at Newmarket four weeks ago.

He backed that up with an eyecatching effort at Ayr last week when dropped to five furlongs. He put in good late work to take second place behind National Anthem, who has franked the form by winning again on this course on Friday.

The step back up to six furlongs for the attheraces.com Handicap looks just the ticket for Geoff Harker's charge, whose last run on this track saw him finish a close fifth to the smart Oxted in the Portland Handicap over five and a half furlongs in September.

Intercessor sprang a 200-1 shock at Newbury on his return, but he can prove that was no fluke with victory in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

Cieren Fallon executed a perfect front-running ride in Berkshire and despite looking as though he may drop away a couple of furlongs out, Intercessor showed plenty of guts to hold off an evens favourite by a head.

Tailed off on his only previous start at two, Intercessor seemingly felt the benefits of a bit of time coupled with a gelding operation and he certainly will not be going off at triple figures this time.

State Crown is the pick in the second division of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novice Stakes.

A Dubawi half-brother to a couple of decent performers, State Crown showed some promise on his sole juvenile run, finishing third of four runners at Chelmsford after running green at various points over seven furlongs.

He seemed to get the hang of things towards the end and ran on well enough without troubling the leaders, but this switch up to 10 furlongs looks sure to suit on breeding.

Moonlighting can follow up her recent Thirsk success that came after almost a year's absence.

The Kevin Ryan-trained filly had shown promise in three starts as a juvenile and a 2lb rise in the ratings should not stop her from scoring again in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at Musselburgh.

Lady Scatterley was just found out in the closing stages over a mile and three-quarters when last seen and can make amends in the Great Granny 90YO Margaret Conquers Mountain Handicap.

The drop to an extended mile and a half can see Tim Easterby's four-year-old do the business.

Pearl Beach can take the Field Head Handicap at Leicester after showing her turn was near with an encouraging effort on her reappearance at Chelmsford recently.

The four-year-old, trained by William Knight, stayed on well at the end of the mile and a half to snatch third place behind Monsaraz. She tackles a further two furlongs this time which should eke out more improvement.

Shine That Light can gleam when dropped back to the minimum trip for the Gent Transport And Warehousing Novice Auction Stakes at Chepstow.

Third over five furlongs on his debut at Wolverhampton, trainer Richard Hughes tried the Acclamation colt over six at Kempton, but Shine The Light appeared unsuited by the extra furlong as he faded in the closing stages.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 5.00 Shine That Light, 5.30 Cool Strutter, 6.00 Bodak Yellow, 6.30 Port Noir, 7.00 Henrik, 7.30 Paws For Thought, 8.00 Evening Spirit, 8.30 Cafe Sydney, 9.00 Gold Arch.

DONCASTER: 12.30 Yorkshire Pirlo, 1.00 Quarantini, 1.30 Double Up, 2.00 WENTWORTH FALLS (NAP), 2.30 Momentum, 3.00 Intercessor, 3.30 First Winter, 4.00 State Crown, 4.30 Echo, 5.05 Bouncing Bobby.

LEICESTER: 4.40 Comeatchoo, 5.15 Wiff Waff, 5.45 Kraka, 6.15 Outer Space, 6.45 Havana Sunset, 7.15 Fast Track Flyer, 7.45 Queen Mia, 8.15 Becky Sharp, 8.45 Pearl Beach.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.45 Ventura Mutiny, 1.15 How Bizarre, 1.45 Annangel, 2.15 Bal Mal, 2.45 Desert Ace, 3.15 Lady Scatterley, 3.45 Moonlighting, 4.15 Muatadel.

DOUBLE: Wentworth Falls and State Crown.