Frday's Tips

Broughtons Gold can complete his hat-trick in the Each Way Extra At Bet365 Handicap at Haydock.

Tom Clover's three-year-old is unbeaten since being gelded a year ago, following up an autumn novice auction success with a second victory after an eight-month break on handicap debut down to this six-furlong trip at Newbury.

Broughtons Gold earned himself an 8lb rise for that near two-length verdict three weeks ago.

But his superiority was evident from some way out, and both placed horses have since run with enough credit to uphold the form.

There is consequently every reason to expect further progress, with James Doyle booked this time for an in-form Newmarket yard.

Iron Heart should appreciate going up in distance for the Bet Builder At Bet365 Handicap.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt got going only at the end of proceedings when beaten two lengths in fourth place by Hover at Goodwood over a mile and a quarter.

This race is over almost two furlongs longer and should see him in a better light.

Le Musee has been in fine form since racing resumed, with two victories, and the seven-year-old can complete the hat-trick in the Owners Group Makes A Great Gift Handicap at Chepstow.

Nigel Hawke's dual-purpose performer actually ran in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival in March, and came refreshed to score on Newcastle's Tapeta surface on the Flat.

He then comfortably took a two-mile handicap back on turf on this course. Le Musee has gone up 5lb for his latest success - but he can go in again while he is in this mood.

Dark Defender returned to form with a gutsy success at Newmarket and can back that up in the Stay At Our On-Site Hotel Handicap at Hamilton.

Rebecca Bastiman's seven-year-old stuck on gamely to keep Colonel Frank at bay by a neck on his first run since October.

It was his first win since May 2019, and he looks to have a good chance of doubling up over this stiff six furlongs.

On the evening card at Wolverhampton, Al Salt looks a probable and worthy favourite to concede the winner's penalty in the opening Sky Sports Racing On Sky 415 Novice Median Auction Stakes.

William Haggas' gelding won by only a head at Newcastle last month, but his closest pursuer that day has since returned to Gosforth Park for a wide-margin success of his own.

Later on in the attheraces.com Handicap, Alan King's Gavi Di Gavi must have decent prospects of going one better than his promising second on seasonal return two weeks ago.

Over in Ireland, the lightly-raced Patrick Sarsfield looked like a horse who should be followed until beaten when a commanding winner at Leopardstown last month - so he should not be easily opposed in Navan's Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Nasrullah" Handicap, despite his understandable hike in the ratings.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 12.15 Mitrosonfire, 12.45 Miss Diamond, 1.15 Pastfact, 1.45 Semper Augustus, 2.20 Incentive, 2.50 Kashmirella, 3.20 Le Musee, 3.50 Temur Khan.

HAMILTON: 2.10 Astrophysics, 2.40 Shesadabber, 3.10 Spanish Hustle, 3.40 Mediate More, 4.15 Dark Defender, 4.50 Silver Dust, 5.20 Star Shield, 5.50 Le Chiffre, 6.20 Auxiliary.

HAYDOCK: 12.00 Swift Verdict, 12.30 Famille Rose, 1.00 BROUGHTONS GOLD (NAP), 1.30 True Hero, 2.00 Meritorious, 2.30 Zezenia, 3.00 Derdas, 3.30 Bertog, 4.00 Iron Heart.

NAVAN: 4.40 Hazel, 5.10 Puerto De Vega, 5.40 Face Off, 6.10 The Lady's Bid, 6.45 Hidden Spark, 7.15 Protagonist, 7.45 Patrick Sarsfield, 8.15 Felix Desjy.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Al Salt, 5.30 Master Of Brazil, 6.00 Gavi Di Gavi, 6.30 Pull Harder Con, 7.00 Shepherds Way, 7.30 Valley Belle, 8.00 Precious Plum, 8.30 Lismore.

DOUBLE: Broughtons Gold and Iron Heart.