Monday Tips

Rake's Progress turned in a solid effort at Newbury on his latest start, but can take a starring role in the Warfield Handicap at Windsor.

Heather Main's five-year-old put in good late work to take second place behind Involved over a mile and a quarter last month, eventually being beaten three and a quarter lengths.

That was his first outing in 223 days, so clearly Rake's Progress should strip fitter for the outing, and a 1lb rise in the weights certainly does not look insurmountable.

Stepping up in trip by a furlong and a half also looks to be a positive factor, and any further rain would not be a concern either.

Blue De Vega continues to perform with credit and is worth a chance in the Felix Handicap.

It is four years now since he finished third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, and he appears to have found his ideal trip at five furlongs and can usually be relied upon to be thereabouts when fully fit.

He was not beaten that far when eighth on his return in an ultra-competitive event at Newmarket and again was staying on last time out to finish third after making a bit of a slow start and meeting some trouble in running.

Dropped 3lb for those two outings, he is now a bit below his winning mark of last year and should go well again.

Mark Johnston has given March Law a great opportunity to get off the mark in the EBF Stallions Novice Stakes at Ayr.

The Lawman colt put in a tremendous effort at the Royal meeting when attempting to make all the running in the Chesham Stakes.

Only the Aidan O'Brien-trained Battleground managed to get past him and claim the Listed honours. On that evidence, March Law should outclass this opposition and score at the third attempt.

The drinks can be on Glasses Up again after the CPMS Handicap.

Mike Smith's five-year-old did the business at the Scottish venue last month on his second start following a 233-day break.

He steps up from a mile to a mile and a quarter, but he did win over this course and distance three times in 2018.

The handicapper has also not been harsh on him, only putting him up 2lb.

Mamba Wamba has a chance to capitalise on a more realistic assignment at Thirsk, after she ran respectably in the Queen Mary.

Adrian Nicholls' youngster stayed on well to be beaten six lengths in eighth spot behind Campanelle.

She had finished second on her racecourse debut, and the extra furlong of the Borrowby Novice Auction Stakes can see her get her head in front.

Magnetised won his only start as a two-year-old and can make a winning reappearance in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

The colt led close home to land the spoils over seven furlongs at Doncaster in October. Judged on that display, he should appreciate the step up to a mile.

Jump fans are treated to the bet365 Summer Cup Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter.

The Listed event may not be worth as much as it usually is, but it still looks a decent race. It can fall to Doing Fine, who was fifth in 2019.

He has been absent since winning on New Year's Day at Cheltenham - but trainer Neil Mulholland is sure to have him ready for this, and he has won after returning from a break in the past.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.40 Captain Magnum, 1.10 Star Cracker, 1.40 Fortamour, 2.15 March Law, 2.45 Northern Hope, 3.15 B Fifty Two, 3.45 Glasses Up, 4.15 Queen Mia.

THIRSK: 4.55 Lyons Lane, 5.30 Mamba Wamba, 6.00 The Grey Bay, 6.30 Moretti, 7.00 Magnetised, 7.30 One Idea, 8.00 Aiden's Reward, 8.30 Broctune Red, 9.00 Kitty's Cove.

UTTOXETER: 12.55 Dusty's Choice, 1.25 Timoshenko, 1.55 Dariya, 2.30 Diodorus, 3.00 That's A Given, 3.30 Doing Fine, 4.00 Building Bridges, 4.30 Wilberdragon, 5.05 Bonnie Golightly.

WINDSOR: 4.40 Perfect Sunrise, 5.15 Blue De Vega, 5.45 Unbutton, 6.15 Who Told Jo Jo, 6.45 RAKE'S PROGRESS (NAP), 7.15 Mr Wilton, 7.45 Settle Petal, 8.15 Taawfan, 8.45 Hot Summer.

DOUBLE: Rake's Progress and March Law.