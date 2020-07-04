Tuesday Tips

Scentasia can return to winning ways in the Weatherbys TBA Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract.

The John Gosden-trained filly was a well-backed favourite in a hot event at Kempton during the first week of the resumption of racing, going off at 7-4 against the likes of Nazeef and Billesdon Brook.

That she was fancied was no surprise, because she ended last year looking highly progressive with back-to-back victories at Lingfield, and the return to a mile promised to be right up her street, as she can take a bit of a hold.

For whatever reason it did not fall right on the day. But regardless of that, she is still well worth another chance, and it should be remembered Nazeef showed what a good race that was when following up at Royal Ascot - while Billesdon Brook took her chance in the Queen Anne.

Rayong found the challenge of the Royal meeting a bit too much - but can sparkle again back in the calmer waters of the Sochall Smith Chartered Accountants Handicap.

Karl Burke's charge lined up in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at the showpiece event and he was not on his own in being up against it with Art Power, who runs in the same King Power Racing colours and is surely bound for Group One company this season.

Making his seasonal bow, Rayong did not have a great draw in stall three, racing on what appeared to be the disadvantageous side of the track and faring best of those that competed in the far group. It is to his credit he was beaten just under six lengths in the five-furlong heat.

It is not the first time Rayong has bumped into a live one, either, because he was second behind wide-margin sales race winner Mums Tipple at York last year - and has also crossed swords with the classy Liberty Beach, too.

This competition is not of that calibre, and Rayong can get a nice confidence boost before returning to a bigger stage.

His rider Silvestre de Sousa can bag a double with Angel's Whisper in division two of the Napoleons Casino Bradford Handicap.

The Amy Murphy-trained mare is a fairly consistent type and arrives as a course-and-distance winner, having teamed up to good effect with De Sousa last month.

Sent off the 6-4 favourite, she was always well positioned in third before picking up powerfully over a furlong out and quickly putting the race to bed. That was quite impressive.

Earlier on the card, followers of Sir Michael Stoute should get off to a good start with Crystal Pegasus in the Ben And Mary Hibbert Memorial Maiden Stakes.

The three-year-old Australia colt is still a maiden after four career outings, but has shown enough to suggest he should be winning races.

His return from 232 days off at Haydock was a promising one, because he travelled as well as anything and looked all over the winner two out, before getting run out of it close home after what was a protracted battle.

There was nothing wrong with that effort, and he should come on plenty for the run.

Win O'Clock looked a bit unlucky when fancied for the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, and can gain consolation in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at Leicester.

Roger Charlton's runner was sent off the 6-1 third-favourite for the highly competitive mile-and-a-half handicap, but lost all chance when he was badly hampered just as he tried to make a challenge two furlongs out.

He finished out of the money in seventh place, beaten less than four lengths. Time is on Win O'Clock's side, and he can make amends.

Mykindofsunshine showed his turn was near when second on his first start for 129 days at Windsor.

Mark Pattinson's four-year-old stuck on well without getting in a blow at the winner, and can go one better in the Welcomm Communications Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

KILLARNEY: 4.25 Etincelle Lioterie, 5.00 Friary Gold, 5.30 Lily Trotter, 6.00 Kaiser Black, 6.30 Avenir D'Une Vie, 7.00 Galvin, 7.30 Flirting Lesa, 8.00 Daybreak Boy.

LEICESTER: 4.40 Beverage, 5.10 Mountain Brave, 5.40 Raajin, 6.15 Pilot Wings, 6.45 Snow Ocean, 7.15 Win O'Clock, 7.45 Bealach, 8.15 Mykindofsunshine.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.40 Prince Percy, 2.10 Dan Gun, 2.40 Prophets Prayer, 3.10 Ashutor, 3.45 Ratoute Yutty, 4.20 Pointed And Sharp, 4.50 Darling Maltaix, 5.20 Duc Kauto, 5.50 Bob Pebble.

PONTEFRACT: 12.15 CRYSTAL PEGASUS (NAP), 12.45 Vampish, 1.15 Manolith, 1.50 Rayong, 2.20 Destroyer, 2.50 Angel's Whisper, 3.20 Scentasia, 3.55 Summerghand, 4.30 Epeius.

ROSCOMMON: 1.00 Divinely, 1.30 Eglish, 2.00 Midnight Sunshine, 2.30 Avarice, 3.00 Isotope, 3.30 Carlo Biraghi, 4.00 Marchons Ensemble.

DOUBLE: Crystal Pegasus and Scentasia.