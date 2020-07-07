Thursday Tips

Highest Ground can maintain his unbeaten record in the rearranged Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

While there may not be any clues for the Derby this year, Thursday's Group Two still looks like being a thoroughly informative race for the later-maturing colts - among whom Highest Ground fits the bill.

He burst on to the scene when winning first time out at Leicester last September, overcoming a slow start to win by nearly three lengths with the minimum of fuss for Sir Michael Stoute.

The Frankel colt was then not seen again until a Haydock novice event at the end of last month, but it was not a run-of-the-mill affair because it contained John Gosden's Waldkonig.

However, he was no match for Highest Ground who made Waldkonig look decidedly pedestrian - which was no mean feat considering that opponent had chased home stablemate and subsequent French Derby winner Mishriff on his previous outing, coming home just over four lengths adrift.

While Stoute's colt did not beat him by as far, he could have done if Ryan Moore had wanted. Derby quotes were in the air, but Stoute resisted the temptation to pitch him in at the deep end, and he can be rewarded with a Group Two win.

William Haggas' Baarrij can take advantage of the absence of ante-post favourite Franconia in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes.

Fifth in a red-hot novice even on debut, she was an easy winner from a subsequent victor stepped up to a mile next time out and going up in trip again looks sure to suit even more.

Roger Varian's Sardinia Sunset showed rapid early speed at Royal Ascot in the Queen Mary, and should find the EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes easier.

It was to her credit that she clung on for fourth, given her bold effort from the front.

Wes Ward's Campanelle was a good winner, but if Varian's filly can reproduce her Ascot effort she will take all the beating.

Mark Johnston's Maydanny ran much better than his final position suggested at Royal Ascot, and should be backed in the Each Way Extra At Bet365 Handicap at Newmarket.

Eventually seventh in the Silver Royal Hunt Cup, that was just his fourth ever run, so it was something of a culture shock.

He actually 'won' the race on his side of the track, and this son of Attraction looks well treated off the same mark.

Johnston can double up with the very promising Meraas in the Bet365 Handicap. Unraced at two, he was second before the shutdown but has won both races since, looking all speed in the process.

Varian's Lord Campari looked something out of the ordinary when he burst clear to win at Newbury, and should handle the step up in class in the Bahrain International Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.

His one juvenile outing was promising, finishing sixth to Palace Pier in a race that has unearthed no end of winners, and the way he left Tsar for dead bodes well - especially because that horse won previously and subsequently, on his handicap debut off 88.

Lord Campari has plenty to find on the figures with a few of these, but has limitless potential.

William Haggas has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds Al Aasy - who despite needing to find plenty on the figures, can win the Bahrain Trophy.

Haggas was a little disappointed his Sea The Stars colt was only fifth of 10 on his reappearance - but given the winner has since won the French Derby in clear-cut fashion, he might have revised that conclusion.

Al Aasy made no mistake next time down in class, barely coming out of a hack canter in winning by 10 lengths. There is plenty of confidence behind him.

The Tattersalls July Stakes can also go to Haggas with Yazaman, who looks sure to be suited by the step up to six furlongs after flashing home for second in the Windsor Castle at Ascot.

Vedute showed plenty of pace last time when second over six furlongs, but drops back to the minimum at Chepstow for the diamondracing.co.uk Maiden Stakes and should break his duck.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 5.00 Vedute, 5.30 Dave Dexter, 6.00 Tuscan Oasis, 6.30 Blairlogie, 7.00 Barrington, 7.30 Ragstone View, 8.00 Triple Nickle, 8.30 Kings Creek.

NAVAN: 1.05 Brazil, 1.40 Dare To Flare, 2.15 Allez Allez Allez, 2.50 Elzaamone, 3.25 Half Nutz, 3.55 Primo Uomo, 4.25 Polly Douglas.

NEWMARKET: 12.10 Miss Jingles, 12.45 Nahaarr, 1.15 Maydanny, 1.50 Lord Campari, 2.25 Al Aasy, 3.00 Yazaman, 3.35 Meraas, 4.10 Enbihaar.

YORK: 12.25 La Trinidad, 12.55 Fox Vardy, 1.30 Ulshaw Bridge, 2.05 Sardinia Sunset, 2.40 Baarrij, 3.15 HIGHEST GROUND (NAP), 3.45 Desert Caravan, 4.20 Muker, 4.50 Solo Saxophone, 5.20 Fox Premier.

DOUBLE: Highest Ground and Maydanny.