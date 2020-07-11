Sunday Tips

Finery is worth another chance in the Bet At racingtv.com Fillies' Handicap at Hamilton, despite disappointing on her return to action last month.

She had looked a promising type for Karl Burke in two juvenile outings last year, finishing second first time out before triumphing as an evens favourite at Southwell in October.

The Al Kazeem filly shaped well over a mile on that occasion, so it seemed logical for Burke to give her a try over a bit further on her three-year-old bow, pitching up over 10 furlongs at Haydock.

She raced keenly that day and dropped away tamely to beat only one horse home as the 7-4 favourite, but it did not look to be her true running and perhaps she was just in need of the race after the winter months.

Burke opts to return to an extended mile here, and it would be no surprise if she could step up on that initial run.

Multellie can make a swift return to Hamilton pay dividends in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap.

Beaten into second at the track last week, Tim Easterby's admirable campaigner is back for more, once again tackling a mile and five furlongs at the Scottish track.

The eight-year-old has only really ever run one bad race in eight starts at Hamilton, counting three wins in that tally - with his most recent course verdict coming off just a 1lb lower mark last summer.

Multellie proved no match for Sociologist in the closing stages last Friday, but he was conceding a bit of weight to the winner and can be relied on to be thereabouts again.

Army Of India found Royal Ascot beyond him, but should fare better back in the calmer waters of division two of the Betway British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Median Auction Stakes at Lingfield.

The Sepoy colt was a short-head winner over the well-touted Science on his first racecourse outing, racing freely on the front end before having enough in reserve to repel the well supported favourite.

He then tackled the Coventry, but his 66-1 odds proved a fair reflection of his ability to make an impact there - and this should be more his speed.

Kashi let down favourite backers when edged out on his debut, but compensation awaits in the Betway Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

He looked a likely winner for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy at Kempton last month, taking the lead in the last of 11 furlongs after making a dash from off the pace.

Hey Gracie then came with an even later flourish in the dying strides to grab the glory by a neck, but Kashi should be wiser for the experience.

Darry Desbois can make a winning return from a lengthy absence in Bangor's tote.co.uk Now Never Beaten By SP Novices' Handicap Chase.

Martin Todhunter's runner was last seen in October, when he won what was only a modest maiden hurdle by nearly two lengths, showing plenty of stamina at the finish.

Three winners have emerged from those finishing in behind, and Darry Desbois could be interesting switched to fences.

Group race action is on offer in Ireland, with Dundalk the venue for the rearranged Ballysax Stakes.

The 10-furlong heat usually serves as a Derby trial - so while the surface and timing are out of the ordinary, the name of the winning trainer is likely to be familiar because Aidan O'Brien could hold the key with Nobel Prize.

He was well beaten behind Santiago at Royal Ascot on his seasonal bow last month, finishing more than 17 lengths back in fifth after appearing to kick for home a bit too early in the Queen's Vase.

Given his two full brothers, Highland Reel and Idaho, really shone at middle distances, it is no surprise Nobel Prize made little impact over that trip in testing conditions - but 10 furlongs on the all-weather should be much more to his liking, particularly with the benefit of a run.

Cork also has a Group Three prize up for grabs, with Silk Forest a likely solution to the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Brownstown Stakes.

Patently outclassed by Magic Wand on her return, Silk Forest made a bold bid from the front on ground that was perhaps a touch too quick at the Curragh last month.

Beaten nearly seven lengths, she was not hard ridden when her chance had gone and should be able to build on that here.

SELECTIONS

BANGOR: 1.10 Hiconic, 1.45 Court Jurado, 2.15 Going Mobile, 2.45 Darry Desbois, 3.15 Finisk River, 3.45 Big Time Dancer, 4.15 Regulation, 4.50 First Man, 5.20 Parody.

CORK: 2.40 Helvic Princess, 3.10 Crystal Dawn, 3.40 Dickiedooda, 4.10 Taramansour, 4.40 Ocean Monarch, 5.15 Bucky Larson, 5.45 Silk Forest.

DUNDALK: 2.30 Mahaaseel, 3.00 Musical Rue, 3.30 Bestrella, 4.00 Dark Magic, 4.30 Silk Cravat, 5.00 Lady De Vesci, 5.30 Nobel Prize, 6.00 Wild Shot.

HAMILTON: 12.15 Madreselva, 12.45 Burtonwood, 1.20 Cometh The Man, 1.55 Canford's Joy, 2.25 Multellie, 2.55 Majeste, 3.25 FINERY (NAP), 3.55 Smeaton.

LINGFIELD: 12.00 Aquadabra, 12.30 Lockdown, 1.00 Army Of India, 1.35 Starman, 2.05 Come On Girl, 2.35 Requited, 3.05 Kashi, 3.35 Hidden Pearl, 4.05 Gold Standard.

DOUBLE: Army Of India and Finery.