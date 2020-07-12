Weekend Review: Oxted stars for Cieren Fallon

Cieren Fallon's breakthrough Group One winner provided the opening chapter on a weekend which put jockeys young and old in the spotlight.

Fallon, son of six-time champion Kieren, outdid his famous father by winning one of the few top-level races which evaded him in his remarkable career - as Roger Teal's Oxted won the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

Pinatubo and Mohaather secured the equine highlights elsewhere, with their respective victories in Deauville's Qatar Prix Jean Prat and Ascot's Betfred Summer Mile Stakes.

But it was a second jockey, at the opposite end of the age scale, who was also receiving universal plaudits after National Hunt great Barry Geraghty announced his decision to retire.

The 40-year-old cited a succession of injuries in recent times as his reason for choosing to end his outstanding career "on my own terms".

The rider of 43 Cheltenham Festival winners, as well as 2003 Grand National hero Monty's Pass, told Sporting Index: "I'm 41 in September, and you can't go on forever.

"I'm going to miss the buzz, for sure.

"I'd be lying if I said I haven't had some second thoughts ... but I'm settled on it now and pleased with what I'm doing."

Fallon, by contrast, surely has many future winners to look forward to in the top Flat races.

His landmark success arrived after he made a bold move more than two furlongs from home, and he and Oxted had a length and a quarter to spare at the line.

Like Fallon's father, Frankie Dettori has also never won this Group One - and the Italian's wait goes on, after chasing the winner home this time on Denis Hogan's Irish raider Sceptical.

Golden Horde, the 2-1 favourite, was back in third as Oxted (12-1) wrote his and his young jockey's name into the history books.

Fallon, riding in just his second Group One after finishing unplaced on Les Hogues in the 1000 Guineas, is still an apprentice but was unable to use his claim in this company.

Oxted won the Portland Handicap last September, reappeared this year with a win in the Group Three Abernant Stakes - and took this step up to the top level in his stride.

Fallon said: "I was just a passenger on a very good horse. Mr Teal and his team have done a very good job with him.

"I can't believe I'm a Group One-winning jockey as an apprentice, never mind such a young age. I owe Roger so much for keeping faith with me.

"There was a bit of pressure, but I'd spoken to my dad beforehand, my jockey coach Michael Tebbutt and my boss Mr (William) Haggas, so I'm very lucky to have the support around me.

"What a horse! I've got a picture at home of us winning the Abernant - I'll have to get a bigger one of us winning the July Cup now!"

Lambourn trainer Teal, also winning his first Group One, can begin planning for further high-profile targets with Oxted - quickly nominating the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and Haydock's Sprint Cup, although by Sunday York's Nunthorpe also appeared to be possibly on the agenda too.

In the immediate aftermath, Teal voiced his admiration for Fallon.

He said: "I've had a lot of questions asking why we were still using Cieren, because he couldn't use his claim, but he's just gelled with this horse - and if it's not broke, don't fix it.

"I said to the owners we couldn't take him off until he got beat on him. Cieren is inexperienced but he's very calm.

"He's got it - I know he's got it. He's got so much confidence - I wish I had half his confidence when I was riding."

Charlie Appleby's Master Of The Seas took the Group Two honours at Newmarket, with a ready 4-1 success from his fellow juveniles in the bet365 Superlative Stakes under William Buick - a precursor to Pinatubo's victory for the same trainer, jockey and owner Godolphin at Deauville on Sunday.

It was an important return to winning form too for last season's outstanding two-year-old, who had managed come up short in his previous two attempts of the current campaign - third in the 2000 Guineas and second at Royal Ascot.

After Pinatubo had belatedly added to his tally at the top level, by a convincing three-quarters of a length as the odds-on favourite, Appleby said: "It sounds strange, but I felt he lost nothing in defeat in the Guineas or at Ascot. He went out with his heart on his sleeve and just got outgunned in the last 50 yards of both races.

"I came here today with plenty of confidence, to be honest. We knew dropping back to seven furlongs would be his bag - and while it was a bit of a rough race, as William said afterwards, when you're riding a horse like him everything just seems so easy.

"The horse deserved that today, and I'm thrilled for him."

On Saturday, Mohaather had also fulfilled his potential, justifying 2-1 favouritism with a near four-length win in the Group Two Summer Mile.

After the four-year-old's win under Dane O'Neill, trainer Marcus Tregoning made no secret of how highly he rates him.

"We've got a good horse here, and he's going to be aimed at the top mile races like the Sussex (Stakes)," he said.

"We'll probably go to Goodwood."