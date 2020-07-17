Monday's Tips

Marco Botti's Endured can break his duck at the second time of asking in the Windsor Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Maiden Stakes at the riverside track.

The son of Shamardal made a highly encouraging debut back in January on the all-weather at Kempton.

Unraced at two, he has obviously had his issues at home but from what he showed on debut he will definitely be winning races.

Endured finished second to Group One Power, beaten just a neck, but the winner, trained by Andrew Balding, has repeatedly franked the form.

Firstly, he defied a penalty at Lingfield and then went on to be fourth in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot off a mark of 80.

Endured might need further in time but this trip of a mile looks fine for now.

Saeed bin Suroor's Arabian Romance was another who shaped with great promise on her first racecourse experience and can go one better in the Windsor Sky Sports

Racing HD Virgin 535 Maiden Stakes.

The No Nay Never filly is related to Rod Millman's Master Carpenter who improved with racing so it was very promising that she showed up so well in what looked a very good Yarmouth event.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained winner had previous experience while three-year-olds from the Fanshawe, Varian, Haggas and Gosden yards where all in behind.

As long as Arabian Romance does not go backwards from her debut she should take a fair bit of beating.

Kevin Ryan's youngsters tend to improve markedly for their first run so that bodes well for Darvel in the Follow Us On Twitter At chbmedical Novice Stakes in Scotland.

Well touted ahead of his debut, he was sent off favourite at Haydock but could only finish fourth of six.

In truth, his race was almost over on leaving the stalls as he was given a hefty bump and taking into account it was his first run he was all at sea after

that.

Regally bred, by Dark Angel out of Queen Mary Anthem Alexander, he should be very speedy and cost 380,000 guineas.

The fact Ryan has entered him in a Group One in Ireland suggests he has been showing him plenty at home before his debut.

Joe Tuite has his string in good form and Who Told Jo Jo can add to his tally in division one of the CHB Medical Facemasks 'Get Masked Up' Handicap.

The six-year-old holds no secrets from the handicapper but has been ultra consistent since the resumption.

Now 10lb higher than when winning at Yarmouth first time out, he always seems to just hold a bit back for himself.

The Keith Dalgleish-trained Summa Peto looks to face easier opposition than last time out in the EBF Stallions CHB Medical First For PPE Supplies Maiden Stakes.

Second on his debut, he then made Mark Johnston's March Law, who had finished second in the Chesham at Royal Ascot, pull out all the stops at level weights.

Smart Lass looks the one to beat in the Back To Work With CHB Medical Handicap after a good return to action last time out.

Olly Murphy's Sangha River could not have won any easier at Southwell and looks well up to defying a penalty in the Market Rasen Betway Novices' Hurdle.

He won by almost 10 lengths on his hurdling debut but it could easily have been double that.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.45 Ice Ice Lady, 1.20 Darvel, 1.50 Who Told Jo Jo, 2.20 Angels Faces, 2.50 Summa Peto, 3.20 Lagenda, 3.50 Catch My Breath, 4.20 Thai Terrier, 4.50 Smart Lass.

BALLINROBE: 4.45 Love Bracelet, 5.15 Midnight Sunshine, 5.45 New Vocation, 6.15 Bestrella, 6.45 Alatar, 7.15 The Abbey, 7.45 Arcland, 8.15 Dream Point.

GOWRAN: 1.00 Swelltime, 1.30 Jon Ess, 2.00 Avanzi, 2.30 Barrington Court, 3.00 Shannon Fields, 3.30 Flooring Porter, 4.00 Mr Jackman, 4.35 Jimmy Jimmy.

MARKET RASEN: 12.00 Sangha River, 12.35 Collodi, 1.10 Tim Rocco, 1.40 Vice Et Vertu, 2.10 Putting Green, 2.40 Meep Meep, 3.10 Black Anthem, 3.40 Den's Delight.

WINDSOR: 4.30 Fairy Dust, 5.00 Theotherside, 5.30 Treaty Of Dingle, 6.00 ENDURED (NAP), 6.30 Kettle Hill, 7.00 Yimou, 7.30 A La Voile, 8.00 Arabian Romance, 8.30 Lady De Vega.

DOUBLE: Endured and Summa Peta.