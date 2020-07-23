Friday Tips

David Clough previews Friday's meetings in the UK and Ireland with the best bet running at Newmarket.

Cognac can provide cheer for his supporters in the Discover Newmarket Home Of Horseracing Tours Handicap.

Mark Johnston's colt returns to the turf at HQ after a convincing victory at this same trip of a mile in a handicap on Kempton's Polytrack last month, on his first start since September.

Cognac appeared to have matured for his 282-day break, justifying market confidence to comfortably get the better of outsider Rue De La Gaite - who has since switched stables and run with credit again.

Cognac had previously been outrun by the useful and consistent Breathalyze in two late-summer juvenile races at Chester - between which he was a tidy Musselburgh maiden winner.

His promising four-race CV suggests he should be well up to further success in this decent company, with William Buick on hand again to maintain the winning partnership.

Champagne Supanova can provide the aperitif by playing a starring role in the Discover Newmarket Re-Visit Re-Engage Re-Book Handicap.

Richard Spencer's gelding gets in here at the bottom of the weights, despite a minor rise for his head defeat last time when just failing to hold the late surge of Come On Girl at Lingfield.

Another returning to the turf, in his case for the first time in 12 starts and more than a year, Champagne Supanova also acquires blinkers here after running consistently well without winning of late.

He has every right to be involved at the finish again, whether they bring about improvement or not.

Ice Sprite can outdo likely favourite Union Spirit to complete the successful drinks order in the Bedford Lodge Hotel Community Support Handicap.

The three-year-old enters handicaps on just her third start for in-form William Haggas.

She does so off a mark of 70, having shaped with promise on her return when a close fourth in a Yarmouth novice at the beginning of the month.

Elsewhere on the card, Darain should double his tally despite having to concede 7lb all round in the Newmarket Festival Charitable Novice Stakes.

John Gosden's colt will doubtless be short odds to do so too, though, having been an impressive winner over this 10-furlong trip at Newbury last month - a performance which earned the beautifully-bred son of Dubawi bookmaker quotes for the St Leger.

Spectrum Of Light may provide Buick with a double in the closing Valley Way Fish & Chips Newmarket Handicap.

Charlie Appleby's grey has run well in all four starts to date - including as a close second over course and distance to a previous winner last time and in a narrow 10-furlong Newmarket victory of his own before then.

At Beverley, Crown Princess can pull rank over probable market rival Silent Queen in the opening Racing TV Novice Auction Stakes.

Crown Princess was emphatically superior when winning at the second attempt, in a similar event over this minimum trip at Catterick last time.

She outran huge odds when third on debut over this course and distance too.

On Ripon's evening card, Salsoul should make it worthwhile tuning in early for the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripley Maiden Stakes.

The two-year-old fits the bill as a likely Johnston improver, having done so already from her first to second starts.

She was unable to cope with her fellow joint-favourite at Hamilton last week but was nonetheless a clear and creditable second - and on that basis she helps to set the standard here.

Half-an-hour later, the Dobsons Gaskets Handicap presents a tricky puzzle on paper - but Ruby Wonder can provide the answer.

David O'Meara's filly failed to get involved behind a prolific winner at Redcar last time, but has been dropped what may well prove a generous 4lb for her trouble.

Her juvenile form last year was respectable, and this second foray into handicap company could well prove successful.

BEVERLEY: 12.15 Crown Princess, 12.50 Buniann, 1.20 Infinite Beauty, 1.50 Kentuckyconnection, 2.25 Le Chiffre, 3.00 Amourie, 3.35 Maldonado, 4.10 By Jove, 4.45 Nakeeta.

CORK: 4.05 Winter Castle, 4.40 Mithmaar, 5.15 Elegant Lass, 5.45 Felino De Bersy, 6.15 Gunfire Reef, 6.45 Naturally Blond, 7.15 Earl Of Desmond, 7.45 Finest Evermore.

DOWN ROYAL: 1.00 Petite Amie, 1.30 Musical Rue, 2.00 She's Our Queen, 2.35 Slaney East, 3.10 Misty Millie, 3.45 Marchons Ensemble, 4.20 Lady Hanson.

NEWMARKET: 12.00 Jadwal, 12.35 Champagne Supanova, 1.10 Al Namir, 1.40 Top Class Angel, 2.15 COGNAC (NAP), 2.50 Darain, 3.20 Ice Sprite, 3.55 Spectrum Of Light.

NEWTON ABBOT: 4.35 Templepark, 5.05 Lilypad, 5.35 Nachi Falls, 6.05 Easyrun De Vassy, 6.35 Ballon Onabudget, 7.05 Leapaway, 7.35 Soldier Of Love, 8.05 Bubble O'Clock, 8.35 Chaztara.

RIPON: 4.55 Salsoul, 5.25 Ruby Wonder, 5.55 Mashmoom, 6.25 Quick Look, 6.55 Vitare, 7.25 Al Muffrih, 7.55 Grandee, 8.25 Union.