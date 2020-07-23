Saturday Tips

Enable can set yet another benchmark by becoming the first three-time winner of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

Successful in 2017, Enable enjoyed an unforgettable tussle with Crystal Ocean in this event last year, eventually emerging a neck victor after a race for the ages.

She then rolled on to the Yorkshire Oaks, and it looked as though an unprecedented third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win was hers too until Waldgeist swooped in the last 50 yards to spoil the party.

Owner Khalid Abdullah sportingly decided to roll the dice again this term as a six-year-old, and trainer John Gosden has made no secret of the fact the mare has been harder to get race ready as she has got older.

It certainly looked as though she would improve for the run after she finished two and a quarter lengths behind Ghaiyyath in defence of her Eclipse title at the start of the month, when she outstayed the re-opposing Japan for runner-up honours by a head.

Some may have been disappointed with that defeat, because she was an evens favourite, but Ghaiyyath should not be under-estimated and he arrived with two runs already in the bank this year, including a cosy victory over Anthony Van Dyck in the Coronation Cup.

Back up at 12 furlongs, Enable should be in her comfort zone in what could be a tactically fascinating race, with Frankie Dettori the best around in such an instance.

Saeiqa can make it a double for Gosden and Dettori in the BetfredTV Pat Eddery Stakes, which looks a perfect opportunity to get off the mark.

Third on his initial outing at Newmarket, Saeiqa was sent off a 25-1 shot in the Coventry and made late progress to take third, just over two lengths down on the shock winner Nando Parrado.

John Gosden's charge never really looked like winning - but given the way he stayed on, the decision to switch up to seven furlongs in this Listed heat looks an obvious move, and connections' patience can pay dividends.

The Moet & Chandon International Stakes is always a competitive affair, and it may be worth taking a chance on Ebury this time around.

He has finished sixth in each of his two starts so far this term, racing a bit keenly on his initial outing at Newmarket before running with credit in the Buckingham Palace Handicap.

Ebury fared best of those that raced on the far side that day, but all the action was really on the stands' rail - so perhaps his five-and-a-quarter-length defeat is a bit better than the bare numbers would suggest.

He looked progressive for Martyn Meade last year - and while a mile could be his ideal trip, there is bound to be plenty of pace on in this seven-furlong contest, which could be a plus.

Telecaster can score his first win on British soil in more than a year in the Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire.

His most recent victory on home ground came in the Dante at York last May, before disappointing Derby and Eclipse runs saw his season curtailed.

The four-year-old has returned in fine heart this term, though, with his length-and-a-quarter defeat at the hands of Lord North in the Brigadier Gerard reading quite nicely after that winner's subsequent Group One triumph.

Telecaster travelled to France for his most recent run when he put a decent, if not exceptional, Group Three field to the sword with the minimum of fuss.

Racing over 10 furlongs, he took the lead with about a furlong and a half to run, with Christophe Soumillon only really needing to shake the reins before easing down again well before the line.

Telecaster has been a bit frustrating to follow in the past, but he appears to be coming into his own now.

Richard Spencer has St Leger aspirations for Tyson Fury, so he really should be winning the Download The At The Races App Novice Stakes at Doncaster if those sort of hopes are to be realised.

He made quite a splash on his racecourse bow on Town Moor earlier this month, showing a decent turn of foot to win comfortably, and this looks another stepping stone to better things.

Joyful Mission disappointed on his return at Doncaster last month, but should be given another chance in the Chestnut Giving Tree Handicap at Newmarket.

Beaten 10 lengths in fourth as a 9-4 favourite, Joyful Mission was not only making his seasonal bow, but also his first start since being gelding. Improvement must surely follow for that spin.

SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 12.40 Mayaas, 1.15 Renaissance Rose, 1.50 Saeiqa, 2.25 Ebury, 3.00 Evening Sun, 3.35 Enable, 4.10 Dreamweaver, 4.45 Grantley, 5.20 Young Merlin.

DONCASTER: 3.45 Credible, 4.20 Arsonist, 4.55 Tinker Toy, 5.30 Danecase, 6.00 Big Impact, 6.30 Star Prize, 7.00 Turn On The Charm, 7.30 Strawberry Rock, 8.00 Tyson Fury, 8.30 Tronada.

GOWRAN: 1.20 Styledome, 1.55 Shona Mea, 2.30 Mighty Blue, 3.05 So Wonderful, 3.40 Laggata, 4.15 Charlie Basset, 4.50 Divine Celt, 5.25 Clonard Abbey.

NEWMARKET: 12.30 Blue De Vega, 1.05 Love Powerful, 1.40 New Mandate, 2.15 Indie Angel, 2.50 Declaring Love, 3.25 Ahdab, 4.00 Joyful Mission, 4.35 Flight Path, 5.10 Baasem.

TRAMORE: 4.40 Roachdale House, 5.15 Waitnsee, 5.45 Crimson Chief, 6.15 Sani Pass, 6.45 Gone Racing, 7.15 Elegant Dan, 7.45 Geraldo.

YORK: 12.20 Gear Up, 12.55 Clareyblue, 1.30 Trinity Lake, 2.05 Award Scheme, 2.40 TELECASTER (NAP), 3.15 Hartswood, 3.50 Queen Of Kalahari, 4.25 Big Lachie, 5.00 Kohinoor, 5.35 Nurse Dee.

DOUBLE: Telecaster and Enable.