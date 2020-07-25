Sunday Tips

Nick Grant previews Sunday's meetings in the UK and Ireland with Billesdon Brook fancied in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot.

Billesdon Brook can land another high-profile success in the Betfred British EBF Valiant Fillies' Stakes at Ascot.

The selection needs little introduction as a dual Group One winner, with her finest hour coming in the 1000 Guineas in 2018, while she added another big win the following year in the Sun Chariot.

Richard Hannon rates her nearly unbeatable when she is at her best, and many a fine effort adorns her CV - and she just missed out on another Group One when touched off by Nazeef in the Falmouth Stakes at the July meeting.

She took a couple of runs to hit top gear last season - and now the daughter of Champs Elysees has apparently found her groove again, this Group Three affair looks a great opportunity.

The Princess Margaret Betfred Stakes is an intriguing puzzle, with preference just about for Santosha.

She is one of two runners, alongside Caroline Dale, for David Loughnane - who must be thrilled to have two fillies of such quality in his yard.

Caroline Dale was third in the Queen Mary, which is a recommendation in itself, but Santosha really did run a race chock-full of promise when third to Dandalla and Fev Rover in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

That was just her second career start, so there was huge merit to finish so close to the Albany Stakes winner, and the runner-up has already further advertised the form in picking up a Listed race at Sandown.

Bomb Proof has been just that so far in his lightly-raced career, and he can make it three from three in the Play Nifty Fifty Exclusively At Betfred Handicap.

He burst on to the scene at York's Dante meeting last season, after which Frankie Dettori was waxing lyrical about the speedy colt.

In those days, he was trained by Jeremy Noseda - but since his retirement, Bomb Proof has been moved across Newmarket to James Fanshawe.

A son of Society Rock, Bomb Proof was favourite for the Windsor Castle this time last year. But injury ruled him out of the meeting, and it must have been a pretty serious setback to keep him off for a year.

The fact he reappeared over five at Beverley, though, suggested he had been showing all the pace he displayed on his debut - and despite giving 7lb away all around, he did everything that was asked of him.

He stays at that trip for this latest assignment - and while it is clearly his toughest to date, who knows what the ceiling of his ability is.

The William Haggas-trained Country did it nicely at Newmarket earlier this month, and can follow up in the Virginia Water Handicap.

It is fair to say he got the run of the race against the rail - but, equally, it looked a career-best, and a reproduction will put him firmly on the premises.

Franconia promises to be the star turn in the British Stallion Studs EBF Lyric Fillies' Stakes at York.

John Gosden's Frankel half-sister to Group One winner Winsili was just touched off on her sole run towards the end of last year and then made no mistake on her reappearance at Newbury - beating a very useful yardstick in the shape of Cabaletta, a Listed winner since and who beat Frankly Darling at two.

Gosden's filly had been due to run in the Musidora, but was taken out with a self-certificate. She is obviously over whatever was ailing her then, and this should prove the ideal stepping-stone to something better down the line.

There is Group One action on offer at the Curragh, where the Tattersalls Gold Cup looks very much at the mercy of Magical.

Enable's old foe returned to action with a top-level success over course and distance last month from Cayenne Pepper - winning as she liked from a filly who went on to be second in the Irish Oaks.

She is highly likely to meet Enable again at some stage, and until then Aidan O'Brien's mare is likely to be hard to beat wherever she goes.

ASCOT: 12.45 Bright Eyed Eagle, 1.20 Seen The Lyte, 1.55 Bomb Proof, 2.30 Country, 3.05 BILLESDON BROOK (NAP), 3.40 Santosha, 4.15 Rock Boy Grey, 4.50 Barossa Red.

CARTMEL: 12.50 No Quarter Asked, 1.25 Court Baloo, 2.00 Royal Flush, 2.35 Fresh New Dawn, 3.10 Lucky Robin, 3.45 Downloadtheapp, 4.20 Pardon Me, 4.55 Native Fighter.

CURRAGH: 1.45 Coill Avon, 2.20 Elizabethan, 2.55 Magical, 3.30 Rayounpour, 4.05 Caesar's Comet, 4.40 Big Gossey, 5.15 Call Of The Jungle, 5.45 Tide Of Time.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.10 Jojo Rabbit, 1.40 Absolutio, 2.15 Baraajeel, 2.50 Freedom Flyer, 3.25 Lacan, 4.00 Chookie Dunedin, 4.35 Exciting Days, 5.05 Gold Standard, 5.35 Speech Room.

YORK: 12.25 Seven Brothers, 1.00 Oti Ma Boati, 1.35 Brunch, 2.10 Dancing Vega, 2.45 George Bowen, 3.20 Franconia, 3.55 Theatro, 4.30 Global Spirit.

DOUBLE: Billesdon Brook and Bomb Proof.