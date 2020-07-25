Monday Tips

Without A Fight should be backed in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Novice Stakes at Redcar.

Simon and Ed Crisford's charge made a very pleasing debut at Newbury when third to John Gosden's Worthily, who went on to run in the Derby.

Without A Fight looked very green before the penny dropped, but he ran on nicely to finish less than three lengths in arrears.

The second has also come out and won since, giving the form a solid boost.

It is reasonable to think William Haggas and Cieren Fallon could be on the mark earlier on the card, with Elected holding strong claims in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

Two runs so far have failed to yield a victory, but she has bumped into a couple of useful performers along the way and has left the impression there is a bit more to come yet.

Swinley Forest won very nicely on his latest outing and can follow up in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap.

Brian Meehan's three-year-old was given a perfectly-judged ride by William Buick at Kempton, racing just off the pace and coming with a really strong run between horses when asked.

That was a first career success, but the way he went about it and the fact he kept going all the way to the line makes it highly likely he can win again now he has finally got his head in front.

Winter Power can get off the mark at the third time of asking in the New Sporting Life App Nursery Handicap.

Tim Easterby trains this Bungle Inthejungle youngster for King Power Racing - colours that have done the Great Habton yard proud this year with the exploits of the top-class Art Power.

Winter Power is not in that league, but has shown enough to be winning a race or two.

Her first effort at Newcastle was a promising one and while she was a beaten odds-on favourite at Wolverhampton last time out, the winner Jojo Rabbit has shown herself to pretty smart, most recently when second in the Super Sprint at Newbury.

Lincoln Red is in good heart at the moment and should again be thereabouts in the Sky Bet Thank You Key Workers Handicap.

Olly Williams' four-year-old has been knocking on the door, going close at Yarmouth and most recently Ayr. He remains on a winnable mark and it would be no surprise to see him get his head in front on this occasion.

Curfewed is another to be with, as he goes in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap.

The Tracy Waggott-trained four-year-old only has one victory to his name from 23 tries, so is not one to get heavily involved with, but that said, he did run well at Pontefract last time out against an in-form winner.

Windsor is in action in the evening by the riverside, where a couple of runners catch the eye, the first of them being Zoffarelli in the British EBF Novice Stakes.

Ralph Beckett's juvenile was no match for the more experienced Zamaani over this course and distance earlier in the month, but there was no disgrace in that as the winner brought very useful form to the table and could be pretty good himself. The Beckett runner can only improve for that and should go close.

Arctic Victory belied odds of 28-1 to score at the first time of asking over 10 furlongs here in June and can follow up at a much shorter price in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Fillies' Novice Median Auction Stakes.

In the care of George Boughey, the daughter of Ivawood quickened takingly when asked by Tom Marquand, who was able to ease his mount at the finish.

Boughey spoke of her having a "big engine" afterwards and that he expects her to get further, hence she goes over another furlong and a half here.

She has since changed ownership and Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle.

SELECTIONS:

GALWAY: 4.10 Wembley, 4.40 Kokura, 5.10 High Altitude, 5.45 Tanseeq, 6.15 Centroid, 6.45 Dalton Highway, 7.15 Lilli Milena, 7.45 Ciel D'afrique.

MARKET RASEN: 12.20 Party Potential, 12.50 Coulonces, 1.25 Wisecracker, 1.55 Brandon Castle, 2.30 Cresswell Legend, 3.00 Arthur's Sixpence, 3.30 Black Anthem, 4.00 Cybalko, 4.30 It Can Be Done.

REDCAR: 12.35 Winter Power, 1.10 Elected, 1.40 Lincoln Red, 2.15 Turn Of Phrase, 2.45 Thowq, 3.20 Great Colaci, 3.50 Curfewed, 4.20 Swinley Forest, 4.50 WITHOUT A FIGHT (NAP), 5.25 Myrmidons.

WINDSOR: 4.25 Urban Highway, 4.55 Mystery Smiles, 5.30 Zoffarelli, 6.00 Fantastic Flyer, 6.30 Bettys Hope, 7.00 Roman Melody, 7.30 Queen Of The Sea, 8.00 Arctic Victory, 8.30 Ocean Reach.

DOUBLE: Without A Fight and Swinley Forest.