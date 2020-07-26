Weekend Review

It was all about one horse this weekend and while many derided the size of the field she had to beat, there could be no argument with the manner in which Enable created her own piece of turf history.

Never before has the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes been won three times by the same horse, but owner Khalid Abdullah's sporting decision to leave her in training at six was rewarded with a place in the record books.

Of course, the decision to race on revolves around her attempt to win a third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October, but that will be far trickier than her Ascot stroll against just two others.

Admittedly they were last year's Irish Derby winner Sovereign and Juddmonte International hero Japan, but Enable made short work of both in the straight before galloping away by five and a half lengths.

"Her work had been very good leading into this, and she was quite imperious today," said Gosden.

"It's a pleasure to see when Frankie's (Dettori) looking round, but if you do it too much you might fall off! She won it very nicely - I think he only gave her one flick.

"York has always been on the agenda - there are two races (Juddmonte International and Yorkshire Oaks), and we'll look at both, as we did last year.

"York could be really exciting, with an exceptional Oaks winner (Love) heading there as well."

Dettori said: "Since the Eclipse, she has really turned a corner. Her work has been good, and her enthusiasm has been back.

"Quietly I was expecting a good performance, but I wasn't expecting her to win by five lengths against the likes of Japan.

"I'm very emotional, because I've only got her maybe for another two months, so every race is special - and I'm really going to enjoy this one."

Richard Hannon expects Chindit to be plying his trade at the top level before the season is out, after maintaining his unbeaten record with an authoritative display in the BetfredTV Pat Eddery Stakes.

"There are loads of options, but we'll have to go big, so to speak. It will be seven furlongs or a mile," said Hannon.

Aspetar, ridden by Jason Watson, ran out an impressive winner of the Sky Bet York Stakes to complete a memorable 15 minutes for Roger Charlton.

Hot on the heels of Blue Mist winning the Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot for Charlton, his five-year-old turned what looked a competitive Group Two into something of a stroll on the Knavesmire.

Charlton's son Harry said: "It is possible we could go back to the Juddmonte. We looked at some of the German races he could have run in, but the prize money levels have been decimated.

"We are kind of pot-hunting, with him being a gelding. I suspect their (owner's) aim will be to end up in Qatar for the big races at the end of the year, so we will build towards that."

Enable's old rival Magical also shone over the weekend, running out a comfortable victor in Sunday's Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Aidan O'Brien's charge was sent off the 2-9 favourite for the 10-furlong heat and jockey Wayne Lordan kept it simple, making virtually all the running to cruise home by two and a quarter lengths from staying-on stablemate Sir Dragonet.

Lordan was riding the mare for just the second time and said: "That was nice, it was a treat to get the ride on a filly like her.

"She jumped and she bowled away, she has a big, easy action. When I got down at the three, I was able to start stretching them.

"I thought in the last half-furlong she wasn't even killing herself. She's a top-class filly and I'm just delighted to get the ride on her."

David Loughnane and Thomas Greatrex enjoyed teamed up for landmark first Group race success as Santosha took the spoils in the Princess Margaret Betfred Stakes at Ascot.