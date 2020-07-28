Alex Hammond: Bask in the glow

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond says we should take time to appreciate Enable's achievements while looking ahead to the pick of the action at Goodwood and Galway.

In life most of us have the destructive habit of looking back and looking forward, rather than living in the present, appreciating and savouring moments in time.

This was brought home to me by Lord Teddy Grimthorpe on Monday evening when we spoke with Prince Khalid Abdullah's Racing Manager on Sky Sports Racing.

I was one of the privileged few lucky enough to be at Ascot to witness first hand Enable's record breaking third win in the King George and whilst I was thoroughly engrossed in her performance and enchanted by this magnificent mare, my first reaction after the win was to contemplate where she would run next.

Will she take on Love in the Yorkshire Oaks, or maybe tackle her Sandown conqueror Ghaiyyath again in the race sponsored by her owner, the Juddmonte International? Which race would be the perfect prep for her bid for an historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe? Or would Saturday's Group 1 be the last time we see her race on British soil?

So many questions to ask. So, when I spoke with Lord Grimthorpe on Monday night I suggested to him that her third King George was almost a sideshow to the bigger picture; to try and win that much coveted third Arc for her owner/breeder.

He reiterated that the Arc is the main aim, but said that we tend to move on almost too quickly in horse racing. He said the thought of any horse winning three King George's is something we might not see for a while and we should reflect on the enormity of what she achieved at Ascot for a little longer.

We might never see it again, certainly not in our lifetimes. The breeding of racehorses is very much like gardening. What you sow, you don't always reap.

When Prince Khalid bought his first stud farm back in the 80's he inherited a few mares and stallion shares and one of those mares was Fleet Girl whom it turns out is the fourth dam of Enable.

To see his plan flourish and grow must be very satisfying and we can only hope that it ends in a third Arc at ParisLongchamp on 4 October. Incidentally, she's 11/4 favourite with Sky Bet to win it, but let's bask in the glow of her achievement for a little longer, hey?

Aside from Enable I just wanted to mention another of the Abdullah winners from Ascot at the weekend because I feel the horse is one to put in your tracker with bigger targets to come.

Tsar is improving fast and his victory in the mile handicap on Saturday was really taking. If this horse doesn't end up winning group races I'll be astonished, but before that I wonder if a race like the Cambridgeshire could be on the agenda?

His trainer John Gosden has won the nine-furlong Newmarket handicap with a couple of future stars in the past, the likes of Halling (1994) and Lord North (2019) are two that best highlight that. Keep your eyes peeled. There I go again looking forward, but that's part of the fun of our magnificent sport.

It's Goodwood this week and there are a number of horses I fancy to run well. If you're reading this early enough I've backed Maydanny to win Tuesday's mile and a quarter handicap at 1.45.

With Sky Bet offering money back as cash if you finish 2nd, 3rd or 4th I'm happy to take on the horses at the top of the market, particularly with trainer Mark Johnston's excellent record at this meeting. The horse ran a cracker in the Silver Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot from a bad draw and can be forgiven a disappointing effort in a small field handicap at Newmarket last time out. As a son of Dubawi and the mighty racemare Attraction, you'd hope there is more to come from him on just his 6th outing. He's a 7/1 shot.

Many of you will know I'm a big fan of Mohaather and have backed him to win the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday (he's now 5/2 with Sky Bet). He faces a tough task conceding weight to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Siskin and English Guineas winner Kameko, but I think he's up to the task.

Also at Goodwood on Wednesday I'm hoping Oleg is still ahead of the handicapper. The Paul Nicholls trained grey has won twice on the flat now in the hands of daughter Megan and Hollie Doyle takes over in this 2 ½ mile handicap (1.45pm). He only won by a neck at Pontefract last time out, but he was value for much more than that and at 7/1 with Sky Bet looks a bit of value.

I highlighted a horse called Carlos Felix last week, but he didn't take up his engagement at Ascot. Instead his trainer David Simcock heads to Goodwood on Wednesday with his progressive handicapper for a red hot mile and a half race at 2.15pm. He was raised 10lb for his recent win, but I don't think that's enough to stop him if he gets a bit of luck. He's an 11/2 shot.

Thursday's feature is the Nassau Stakes and Nazeef is my strong fancy in this for John Gosden, Jim Crowley and owner Hamdan Al Maktoum. She comes here in incredible form and can add to her wins at Royal Ascot on her penultimate start and in the Falmouth at Newmarket last time out in this Group 1.

Before I sign off for the week I wanted to tell you about a horse I'm involved with that runs on Wednesday at Galway.

I have a small share in the Closutton Racing Club and one of our mares lines up in the Mares INH Flat Race at 7.45pm.

Shewearsitwell is from the family of Bradbury Star no less and is trained by Willie Mullins (as all our mares are). Patrick Mullins gets the leg up for her debut and we are keeping everything crossed for bold show.

She has shown up nicely at home, but of course Galway is a tough place to start. Having said that we are very hopeful of a good run and it will be hugely exciting to see the colours on track again.