Thursday Tips

Citron Major can prove too sharp for his rivals in the David Chapman Memorial Handicap at Ripon.

Trained by Nigel Tinkler, Citron Major ended a near 12-month losing streak when triumphing over the same six furlongs he faces here two weeks ago.

A couple of tardy starts had compromised his chances on his first two runs and he actually got a bit of a bump in the opening stride on his most recent outing, which saw him have to take up a position in midfield.

Luckily the gaps came for him that day, with Rowan Scott producing Citron Major with a telling final flourish to win by a length.

The handicapper has since put him up 5lb, which seems harsh on the face of it, but it could be he was fair value for the margin of victory and the application of a visor certainly seemed to have the desired effect.

Citron Major has previously won off a mark of 89, so this task is certainly not beyond him.

Clearance looks a horse on the upgrade and he can make it back-to-back wins in the Sky Bet Most Extra Places Handicap.

Previously trained by Gary Moore, Clearance switched to the care of Iain Jardine last year and has provided a decent return so far, winning three of his six starts.

The six-year-old secured his latest verdict last time out over two miles at Musselburgh despite not enjoying the best of luck in running.

Clearance was clearly travelling best of all approaching the business end of the race, but he was struggling to find a gap in the final furlong before eventually getting a bit of space and picking up in style to triumph by half a length.

He obviously could have won by further granted an ideal run and an 8lb hike might not be enough to put the brakes on.

Striding Edge makes a swift return to action in the Sky Bet Thank You Key Workers Handicap after an absolute demolition job last time.

He was a 10-length winner at Pontefract last week, taking his rivals apart in what had appeared to be a competitive mile event.

A hefty rise looked certain and so it proved with the handicapper hiking him by 15lb, so it makes sense for Mark Johnston's charge to turn out again quickly to take advantage of the fact he is 9lb well in.

Clem A can make a winning start for Milton Harris in Bath's Kelston Handicap.

He triumphed for Joseph Parr at Wolverhampton in March before subsequently changing hands and a 3lb rise for what was a cosy enough neck win does not look beyond him.

Owners Bill and Tim Gredley can be on the mark with Accrington Stanley.

The Outstrip gelding lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Pipley Bottom Novice Stakes after finishing second over course and distance on his most recent run.

He did not help himself with a slow start that day and looks capable of winning a race such as this.

Fidux ran a cracker in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen last month and can enjoy his moment in the spotlight at Stratford.

He found only Really Super too good in that Grade Three heat and the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase looks an easier task in theory, even off a 2lb higher mark.

Leopardstown has some excellent action on offer and Jessica Harrington's Cadillac can prevail in the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes.

He hacked up by nine lengths on his racecourse bow and looks a colt of serious potential.

Snowfall is the pick in the Frank Conroy Silver Flash Stakes after opening her account for Aidan O'Brien at the third time of asking at the Curragh.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 2.10 Accrington Stanley, 2.40 Della Mare, 3.10 Princely, 3.40 Port Noir, 4.10 Silver Cliffs, 4.40 Clem A, 5.10 Rock Of Fame, 5.40 Lord Warburton.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.00 Snowfall, 1.30 Cadillac, 2.00 Take My Hand, 2.30 Solene Lilyette, 3.00 Mythical, 3.30 Oromo, 4.00 Sweet Affection, 4.30 Ringo Kid.

RIPON: 12.45 Sandhoe, 1.15 CITRON MAJOR (NAP), 1.45 Henley, 2.20 Emerald Ensign, 2.50 Clearance, 3.20 Striding Edge, 3.50 Nakeeta, 4.20 Finely Tuned.

STRATFORD: 4.15 Bashful Boy, 4.50 Court Jurado, 5.20 See The Sea, 5.50 Searching, 6.20 Sellingallthetime, 6.50 Hurricane Hero, 7.20 Fidux, 7.50 Vendredi Trois, 8.20 Beholden.

DOUBLE: Citron Major and Fidux.