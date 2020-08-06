Alex Hammond Racing Blog

There have been many influential figures in racing over the decades and we sadly lost one of them most last week with the death of Stan Mellor at the age of 83.

I was particularly sad about the news as my career in racing was given a leg-up by the late, great former champion jockey who went on to become a successful trainer.

The facts about Stan's achievements and innovations are widely available on the internet, so I'll tell you about my personal experience of him. I have no background in racing but as a teenager was passionate about the sport and took every opportunity to watch it on TV.

At the age of 19 I secured a place at a college in Oxfordshire to study business and finance (boring), coupled with stud and stable administration (that was the draw). As part of the course we were sent on work placements and whilst I can't remember how it came about, I ended up at Stan and Elain Mellor's Pollardstown Stables based in between Lambourn and Swindon.

I'd never ridden racehorses and knew very little about the industry other than what I'd picked up by going racing and watching it on the television. Stan was patient when I got carted off with on the gallops and when I fell off, generous with his time and coaching me with my riding on his wooden horse.

He was also a kind man (we shared a real devotion of dogs) and I remember him loaning me a book (I hope I gave it back!) called One Dog And Her Man. I led up twice for the stable at Windsor, was trusted with a horse called Timur's King who ran over fences and another whose name I forget, who ran over hurdles.

All great experiences that ensured that was the path I was determined to take and my experience for that short time paved the way for the career that followed. I doubt he will have realised how influential he was for me. Thanks Stan.

This Saturday would have seen the popular Shergar Cup fixture taking place at Ascot but due to Covid-19 the meeting and all the razzmatazz that is part of it, means it is sadly not able to go ahead.

However, the racecourse have acted to get an eight-race card on, featuring some incredibly competitive handicaps. I'll be there for Sky Sports Racing and as I have had a really good look through those eight races, here are some horses I'm looking forward to seeing run.

My first fancy is the Richard Hannon trained Theotherside (1.50pm). This daughter of Dandy Man is a highly progressive filly and as a three-year-old gets a useful 4lb weight for age allowance from the older horses. As you'd expect for an Ascot handicap, it's devilishly difficult, but I hope she can go well in this six furlong contest. She's 9/2 with Sky Bet.

I was at Ascot for the King George meeting and there were a number of horses that made their way into my metaphorical notebook (or tracker for you tech savvy folk). Shelir was one, after a creditable effort in the seven furlong International Handicap. He has winning form over a mile and will be popping up some time soon for trainer David O'Meara. I'm hoping that will be at 2.25 on Saturday. He's a 4/1 shot.

Australis is the likely favourite for the two-mile handicap at 3.00 after a cracking effort to be second to Caravan Of Hope in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on his last start. At the time of writing he's a 2/1 chance and I'm happy to side with Holy Kingdom (11/2) for in-form trainer Tom Clover. I won't be keen if there's a deluge of rain before the race but on decent ground he should run well.

I'm hoping stall 12 doesn't hamper Look Closely's chance in the mile-and-a-half handicap at 3.35. Every other box is ticked for me with this Roger Varian-trained four-year-old who won very nicely over course and distance last time out.

Above: Al Madhar makes a winning start to his career

Finally, the Hannon camp thought plenty of Al Madhar after his winning debut as a juvenile last July in a very decent novice stakes at Newmarket. He led home Al Suhail, First Receiver and Tsar that day, form which looks pretty smart now.

He came out and won on his reappearance this summer at Newbury before finishing last in the Dante. I hope he can get back to winning ways when he moves into handicap company for the first time in the 12 furlong contest at 4.10 to continue what has been a spectacular year so far for owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum and his number one rider Jim Crowley.

Last time we spoke I told you about the racing club I'm involved with and a horse we were hoping to see run a big race at the Galway Festival. Well, I'm pleased to report that Shewearsitwell won easily and looks smart, so there should be exciting days ahead with her. To add to that excellent performance, we had another winner at Sligo on Wednesday.

So, that's two winners from three runners! Looks easy doesn't it? Having been involved in racing for many years I know it's not but we will bask in the glory for now and make plans. I'm looking forward to the day we can get back on track and cheer them home in person.